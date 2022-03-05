Long March 2C launches 6 Yinhe internet satellites to test technologies for a future constellation

06:01 UTC on Saturday, a Long March 2C lifted off with 7 satellites from pad#03 of Xichang Satellite Launch Center. 6 of the 7 payloads are LEO broadband communication satellites built by GALAXY SPACE (银河航天), which are similar to the OneWeb satellites. They will be used to test new technologies for the future internet satellite constellation. The 7th payload is a small remote sensing satellite named by SpaceWish as "Xuanming Xingyuan" (暄铭星愿). This is the 5th orbital launch from China in 2022. It's also the 410th flight of a Long March rocket.