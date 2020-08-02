Long-lost 19th-century travelogue sheds new light on Indian ruler’s historic Hajj

Sikandar Begum with her prime minister, left, and second minister. The photo was published in “A Pilgrimage to Makkah” (1870).

One of the most interesting aspects of Sikandar Begum’s account is her open criticism of Ottoman governance in Makkah

Imprecise library record had for decades obscured access to the original Urdu manuscript for researchers

Sikandar Begum ruled the princely state of Bhopal from 1844 to 1868. The photo was published in “A Pilgrimage to Makkah” (1870).