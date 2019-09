Long live CPEC

It was like a deliberately designed plan manifesting itself as a campaign against CPEC. Unfortunately those advising the government in Pakistan also started to believe in such narratives. Soon it was declared that CPEC was dead.

The reality was quite different beyond the cursory view of arm chair economists and policy makers.

Government was now realizing that CPEC was not just a road passage or a port development scheme but actually an environment enabler for long term Chinese OBOR initiative. As the realization started to set in, Pakistan and China once again decided to formally open up with a Long Term Plan (LTP) for CPEC.

As per the agreed plan, short-term projects included were to be considered up to 2020; medium-term projects up to 2025; and long-term projects up to 2030.By 2020, both the governments agreed to give CPEC its initial shape while Pakistan would strive to address major challenges faced on economic and social development front. The economic growth would be indicator for success of CPEC up till 2025 which government of Pakistan formally announced as its “Vision 2025”.



In next phase i.e. by 2025, CPEC is expected to see a near completion industrial system, a more balanced economic development and improvement of people’s livelihood. In last five years of LTP i.e. by end of year 2030, CPEC is anticipated to witness a fully accomplished and functional mechanism for sustainable economic radiating its positive vibes in the region thus stimulating economic growth in Central and South Asia. By this time CPEC would transform the region into an international economic zone.

Biological engineering for good breeding, disease prevention, land development to increasing production, water resources utilization could be few to develop local agricultural economy which will further help to reduce poverty ​

The CPEC LPT is affording Pakistan another chance to seize opportunities presented by China’s economic development, transformation and joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. Pakistan’s market, demographic dividend and geographical imperatives seemed important advantages available to be leveraged to receive benefit from China’s industrial, capital, and institutional advantages.

The 2017-2030 plan includes enhancing cooperation in sectors such as: chemical & pharmaceutical, engineering goods, iron & steel, light manufacturing & home appliances and construction materials not only to meet the demands of Pakistan’s local markets but further export it in the region as well as international market.

China and Pakistan are blessed with different gifts, and are at different stages of economic development. Pakistan possess a geo-strategic location, rich human and natural resources while China has advantage in technology for infrastructure construction and generating huge finances for investment. This collaboration and galvanization of combined advantages are the actual benefits from CPEC. LPT 2017-2030 would not be an easy plan. Unstable geopolitical environment, disruptive factors such as security risks, restraints of natural and geographical factors, economic challenges particularly for Pakistan are few to be managed for success of this long term prospective cooperation.

--The big picture we needed to avoid falling into the negative thinking.

