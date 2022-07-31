What's new

Long hours, low salary and exploitation of Singapore junior architect

These days, Singapore run out of every local that can hold professional jobs. Meanwhile prostitute newspaper keep ranting salary are high everywhere, so people who switch to alien domain earn higher.

************

Retaining architects has become harder in recent years, with a tight labour market and younger employees leaving for better salaries and opportunities, firms said.

An “unhealthy work culture” across the industry where clients, both private and public, expect architects and consultants to be on call almost 24 hours a day drives employees away, said the founding partner of MKPL Architects Kok Siew Man.

www.channelnewsasia.com

Difficult to retain younger architects who leave for higher pay or better hours, firms say

Talent retention is a real challenge that the sector is facing, with more people switching careers and leaving the industry in recent years, architecture firms tell CNA.
www.channelnewsasia.com
 

