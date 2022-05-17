What's new

London Police has more Ghairat than Punjab Police

I know PML - N supporters are going to go into meltdown over this and might start going gaga on twitter by tagging London Met police. But then I also know that LMP has procedures in place to protect their officers from harassment.

Enjoy the show

Video # 1: Constable Ramzan doing his best at crowd control, showed more spine than DPO Sialkot Hassan. that cheesy smile tells all lot that Khan sb has fans in LMP :rofl:

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7097164835242233089
Video # 2: COnstable Ramzan performing his duties to the best of his abilities, keep an eye out on guy in blue vest

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7097166220083973377
Video # 3: You wana step on it, sure !!! yes do it on that side of the line

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7096805751049522434

Compare all this to
1652749125758.png


1652749249212.png
 
The UK has a system on auto-pilot based on their laws with no political interference.
In Pakistan, every institute is compromised to please the bunch of criminals at the helm, so law and constitution are only to be broken by such filthy so-called 'law makers'.
 
They don't have to take permission from their local MNA or MPA before taking a p!ss...that's why.

Idk why we have a system where the local police official has to be appointed by the MNA or MPA. The IG should have the final say, full stop.

An MNA is there to make the laws, not implement them.
 
Must be hilarious policing this being someone with an ancestry from the region hahaha.
Well done officer Ramzan!
On a side note how embarrassing for Donekyleague seeing their leaders being mocked from Pakistan to Saudi to the U.K. to the US. Just a matter of time now…..
 
waz said:
On a side note how embarrassing for Donekyleague seeing their leaders being mocked from Pakistan to Saudi to the U.K. to the US. Just a matter of time now…..
Mere bholay dost, bold of you to assume keh inhani koi sharam arahi hai.

Sharam ani hoti to bauhaut pehle achuki hoti.

Mutmayen beghairat hain yeh log.

Just look at what Maryam said, 'faisla Nawaz Sharif London say karay ga'.
 

