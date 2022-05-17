London Police has more Ghairat than Punjab Police

Foxtrot Alpha
I know PML - N supporters are going to go into meltdown over this and might start going gaga on twitter by tagging London Met police. But then I also know that LMP has procedures in place to protect their officers from harassment.
Enjoy the show
Video # 1: Constable Ramzan doing his best at crowd control, showed more spine than DPO Sialkot Hassan. that cheesy smile tells all lot that Khan sb has fans in LMP
https://www.tiktok.com/video/7097164835242233089
Video # 2: COnstable Ramzan performing his duties to the best of his abilities, keep an eye out on guy in blue vest
https://www.tiktok.com/video/7097166220083973377
Video # 3: You wana step on it, sure !!! yes do it on that side of the line
https://www.tiktok.com/video/7096805751049522434
Compare all this to
