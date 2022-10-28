London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence Avenfield apartments in London, Geo News reported.
PTI supporters gathered outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence, Avenfield Apartments, and launched a protest to show solidarity with the PTI long march that kicked off from Lahore on Friday.
In reaction, PML-N supporters also gathered outside the Avenfield apartment to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and chanted a slogan against PTI.
Meanwhile, London police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali after a scuffle broke out between PTI supporters and Nawaz Sharif’s security guard.
Later, police released Shayan Ali and said that it was a temporary detainment.
