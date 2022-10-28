What's new

London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

1666995252950.png

Police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence Avenfield apartments in London, Geo News reported.

PTI supporters gathered outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence, Avenfield Apartments, and launched a protest to show solidarity with the PTI long march that kicked off from Lahore on Friday.

In reaction, PML-N supporters also gathered outside the Avenfield apartment to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and chanted a slogan against PTI.

Meanwhile, London police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali after a scuffle broke out between PTI supporters and Nawaz Sharif’s security guard.

Later, police released Shayan Ali and said that it was a temporary detainment.
London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

Later, police released PTI supporter Shayan Ali after investigating him
The colonial handlers are dealing with the colonial issues on their own turf. They’ll make quick work of these foreign issues
 
Bro where is that fools check. It should be 50 rupes per post.
 
