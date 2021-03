London mayor unhappy over ‘white men’ in science and engineering and plan to reduce that number

Mayor Sadiq Khan says he wants fewer white men working in science and engineering. His plan to “fix” the situation has sparked a furious backlash online.Khan tweeted on Saturday, citing figures from the British Science Association. Khan went on to claim thatbut reassured voters thatKhan’s plan to redress the apparent racial imbalance involves funding primary and secondary schools with studentsand paying for these students to enter the CREST Awards, a scheme that introduces teenagers to real-world scientific research.To Khan’s critics, the scheme smacked ofand tweeted actor Laurence Fox, who is running against Khan in this May’s mayoral election.Despite Khan’s quest for equity, non-whites are not underrepresented in science and engineering relative to the rest of the population, owing to the fact that people of Indian ethnicity are more likely to work in these fields than elsewhere. Likewise, his office’s claim that inequality in the STEM fieldsis not entirely accurate, as skill shortages in the STEM sector cost the UK economy around £1.5 billion per year rather than £6.3 billion, and the government has highlighted a lack of ethnic and gender diversity as one of seven factors responsible for this cost.