Shaheen Sehbai twitted that FIA found that IP configured Wifi remote cameras were controlled through Apps from London by the Thugs Sharifs.We should all thank corrupt Pakistani judiciary for letting these criminals off the hook so they can still loot Pakistan through their network in Pakistan.What would happen to "billions of money laundering proofs"!!Pakistan is taken for a ride for decades , the theft continues , no small thanks to corrupt Pakistani judiciary, who are more interested to provide reliefs to these crooks rather than thinking about Pakistan and its coming generations.