London, Bilawal House worried by govt handling of Madina incident

Firstly the numerous clip and videos shown didnt show people having any affinity to IKs party. Holding a political party to account for the actions of a few patriots from the homeland is to say the least immature and doesn't hold up in a court of law.

Secondly - is there any evidence of IK or the PTI inciting people to carry these acts out? Its not like what Trump and the Republicans did by asking their masses in invade the Capitol.



Patriots have really had enough. They see the systematic looting by the 2 mainstay parties of the soil - and have had enough. IK is no messiah offering a rainbow of solutions or happiness. However what he does offer is honesty and certainly no wholesaling stealing from the countries coffers. The people simply wont take it anymore. Wherever they see a chor they will shout it out. Perhaps the wrong place but certainly action that merits the action of these international thieving gangs - the Nawaz and Zardari Bhutto clans (just in case you forgot)......