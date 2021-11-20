What's new

LOL US Embassy in Pakistan repeatedly hangs up on veteran pleading for help

A former U.S. soldier in Pakistan said the U.S. Embassy repeatedly hung up on him as he pleaded for help and wouldn’t let him enter the building to speak with a government official.

The former staff sergeant, an Afghan native, said he traveled from the U.S. to Pakistan to try to help his family escape the Taliban and flee Afghanistan. He went to the embassy to request diplomatic aid for his family and for American citizens, green card holders and Afghans with special immigrant visas he said were stuck at the border.

"I showed up outside the U.S. Embassy and I literally begged them to let me in," the veteran, who goes by call sign "Legend," told Fox News. "It was that embarrassing. A U.S. citizen is not permitted entry in U.S. soil."

He said no one picked up when he tried one phone number. When someone answered a second number, he told them he was a U.S. soldier and needed help. He said he wasn’t comfortable discussing details over the phone, given their sensitivity. Fox News obtained and reviewed recordings of several of his phone calls, confirming his account.

"They hung up the phone," the veteran told Fox News. "I called again and again, the same thing. I couldn't believe it. I was in in shock."

"I gave up, I gave up," he continued. "They kept hanging up. No matter what I say, they kept hanging up."

He said he "started tearing up" when he left the area.

"It felt like somebody was stabbing me in my back," the veteran, who was discharged after suffering traumatic brain injuries, told Fox News.

Fox News granted him anonymity to protect him and his family from the Taliban.

"We are aware of these reports, but for privacy considerations have no further comment," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News.

A border crawling with terrorists, extremists
The veteran said the Taliban, ISIS-K and al Qaeda were all at the Pakistan border, making it harder and more dangerous for anyone trying to escape Afghanistan. He said the Taliban created more checkpoints in response to the increased ISIS-K threat.

"They're frisking everyone," the veteran told Fox News. "These Afghan allies that we have – U.S. citizens, green card holders – they have to get past all these checkpoints and then not only hide from the Taliban, but also ISIS-K and then al Qaeda."

"And ISIS is targeting directly U.S. citizens, green card holders, anyone with an Afghan passport wanting to get out," he added. "They're in search of these guys."

Additionally, the Pakistani government won’t allow anyone to cross the border from Afghanistan, even if they have the appropriate documents, according to the veteran. As a result, Afghans are stuck at the border, unable to return to cities like Kabul because of the Taliban checkpoints.

Afghans can bribe their way past border guards for anywhere from $300 to $700 per person if they have visas, but they wouldn’t receive an entry stamp, the veteran said.

As a result, there were instances, he said, when Afghans would travel some 30 miles into the country, but then get stopped and deported by Pakistani police.

"But this time, now, they hand them over back to the Taliban," the veteran told Fox News. "They were running away from the Taliban to begin with."

Everyone seeking to get across the border into Pakistan are "all begging the U.S. embassy to step in," the veteran said.

He also criticized the U.S. State Department for "bragging about how they’re helping Afghan allies."

"You're not," the veteran said. "You're lying, you're not even permitting entry to U.S. citizens."

All U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan with proper documentation "have been offered an opportunity to do so," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

‘Dire need of help’
The former soldier said he’s helped at least 30 at-risk Afghans, including Christians and other minorities, cross illegally into Pakistan.

But, it wasn’t feasible for his family of six to travel from Kabul to the border, since they’d have to pass around 30 Taliban checkpoints, he said. They feared the Taliban would kill them if they were caught, because of the veteran's work with the U.S. military as well as their own work in the Afghan government.

Additionally, his niece, a journalist, was a vocal Taliban critic.

The veteran successfully helped his family escape Afghanistan through another route after his interview with Fox News, but he said they’d be deported into the hands of the Taliban if they can’t secure a passage out within 28 days of their arrival.

They tried to leave through the Kabul airport during the U.S. airlift but were unsuccessful. The veteran blamed the Biden administration for its failure to evacuate Taliban targets including his family.

"They caused this big mess, and now they're hiding behind these walls, and they will not even agree to open the gates for a U.S. citizen," the veteran told Fox News.

He said his only remaining for recourse is to go to the media and "plead for help."

"I've done everything else in my power," he told Fox News.

"If there's anyone out there that can help me, help my family, help all these other individuals, U.S. citizens, U.S. green card holders, our Afghan allies, please, please help us," the veteran said. "We're in dire need of help."

Oh man. This is ridiculously good.

The question is, how can an Afghan enemy enter Pakistan... How can these American lapdogs be allowed to enter Pak.
 
US is a mean, evil and nasty failed state that uses and discards anyone like a condom. US military is made up of dregs of a sick society and they suffer the same fate even in the mean feces an urine infested streets of US itself.


Homeless Veteran Begs for Money Straight on Editorial Photo - Image of veteran, problem: 42343876 1300 × 1252
 
Why he and his family wants to come to Pakistan at all?

Afghanistan is landlocked country and he can go to any other country

does he remember when US attacked Pakistani check post and killed our soldiers?
Usa is the problem of most of the things for Pakistan
Afghan army made repeated violations our peace agreements
He is doomed and should go to any other country

Pakistan is not doing anything wrong
If you cross into our country illegally or your visa time expired we have right to hand over you to your country regardless of who controls that country
 
Americans are taking refuge in Belarus, Russia, Canada or anywhere too. US is a sh1thole and the poor people will go anywhere to survive. In a recent PEW poll over 60% of Americans would leave if they could.



Down and out US Marine Corp veteran begging for monetary help on 6th Ave. in New York City Stock Photo - Alamy 866 × 1390
 
Well at least this time around Pakistan police and Border Guards were doing their Jobs and NOT ALLOWING THESE AFGHANS TERRORISTS disguised as Refugees to enter the country. Make no mistakes, many of these men are US trained terrorists. And don't be surprised if this guy in particular was a US Agent training these terrorists, and might have been left behind when US evacuated in haste.
 
This is what happens when you are a traitor. You helped the kaffirs against your own country now enjoy the fruits of your labour
 
