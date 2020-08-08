LOL US election 2020: China, Russia and Iran 'trying to influence' vote

What does the statement say?

China "prefers that President Trump - whom Beijing sees as unpredictable - does not win reelection", the statement says, and has been "expanding its influence efforts" ahead of the vote

Russia is seeking to "denigrate" Mr Biden's candidacy and other members of a perceived "anti-Russia 'establishment'". Mr Evanina added that some other actors linked to Russia "are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television"

Iran is trying to "undermine US democratic institutions", Mr Trump, and "divide the country" ahead of the vote by spreading disinformation and "anti-US content" online. Their efforts are driven partially by a belief a second term for the president "would result in a continuation of US pressure on Iran in an effort to foment regime change"

What happened in 2016?