Lol ! MQM Already Unhappy & Complaining

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
- 39,248
- 176
- Country
-
- Location
-
After Patwari Showbaz Sharif leading the imported bunch of '' Kandum Mall'' was planted as a PM, his partner in crime party MQM is not happy. MQM leader, Wasim Akhtar was raging that during his inaugural speech, SS made no mention or acknowledged MQM, who helped him become the PM. He went on to say that if SS can mention Benazir Income Support Card, he could have mentioned our contribution.
دھوبی کا کتا نہ گھر کا نہ گھاٹ کا.
