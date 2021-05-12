What's new

lol Mohsin Dawar & his people Have Found Shawal Moon and Would Celebrate Eid on Wednesday

Even Saudi Arab announced it is not tomorrow. As usual these Fasadis of Waziristan just using Religion to advance their own agenda. Nothing good has ever come out of Waziristan.
 
وزیرستان میں کسی پہاڑی پر چند نشئی بیٹھے تھے، انہوں نے تین چار لگاتار کش لگائے تو آسمان پر تین چار چاند تیرتے ہوئے نظر آئے۔ انہوں نے پہاڑی سے نیچے اتر کر محسن داوڑ کو خبر دی اور محسن داوڈ نے ان کی گواہیوں کو قبول کرتے ہوئے کل عید کا اعلان کر دیا ۔


Anything retarded to go against Pakistan and Pakistanis.
He always goes against Pakistan. Nothing new there


This time munafiq mohsin dawar has gone against science too since scientifically it is impossible for anyone to sight moon on Tuesday anywhere in the world
 
While we are discussing this, we shouldn't forget that this clown Mohsin Dawar is presented as a liberal, progressive and human rights champion by Pakistan's liberal elite

Bars are too good for him.
Will the Law minister update us on ongoing cases against the sitting member of parliament?
doorstar said:
why are you sad? @Blacklight
am I the cause or them 8 molanas and muftis? I did not fake that document it is Dawar who posted it, I took it from his post. I even plagiarized the text from a tweet with addition of a few more words

my post made you sad but you liked https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/mohs...lebrate-eid-on-wednesday.710569/post-13117284 which has a photoshop pic from an indian page mocking Pakistani ministers slip-up about a telescope
Naraiz Qabail Eid Celebrations are good for geo strategic paradigm shift to geo economics.

Will there be special Eid Bazaars on border areas?
 
