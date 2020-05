His profile description reads, "Support PoJK reunion with Indian union territory of Jammu Kashmir & Ladak.", where and how are these sort of mujra clowns born? He doesn't see what the hell IA is doing in IoK and this Mirpur born faggot wants to join them while sitting in England.







We've never had a leader who implemented a large scale purge and end this garbage. I personally have not seen a nation produce as many sells outs as those that come out of Pakistan.

Click to expand...