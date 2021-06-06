LOL Central Asia Can Help Biden Counter China & Manage Afghanistan

What's new

Dalit

Dalit

Coming up with a long-term mechanism on how to deal with Afghanistan post-withdrawal should be the starting point for strategically enhancing ties with the region that sits at the heart of the Eurasian landmass.

by Kamran Bokhari

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrong when he says that the United States is exiting Afghanistan because it needs to commit resources on countering China. The two goals are not necessarily mutually exclusive of one another. On the contrary, Washington can do both by strategically engaging with Central Asia. Reliable regional partners such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who are eager to enhance their relationship with the United States, have an imperative to ensure that a post-American Afghanistan does not threaten international security and prevent China from dominating their region.

An increasing number of security personnel are surrendering their posts to Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, the New York Times reported May 27. Earlier on May 8, eighty-five people were killed in a car bomb attack that targeted a high school for girls in a predominantly Shia Hazara district in the Afghan capital. Such incidents are heightening fears that the Afghan state could be overwhelmed by the Taliban as U.S. forces complete their expected withdrawal by Sept 11, 2021. These are precisely the kind of conditions that could create strategic vacuums in the country that will serve as springboards for transnational jihadist activity and, therefore, the United States needs to have forward operating bases in neighboring countries.

Pakistan is the obvious first choice, however, those facilities will not be enough, especially given that Islamabad is under a lot of domestic pressure to not extend basing rights to Washington. The only other options are in the Central Asian states. This would explain why in early May, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. What’s noteworthy is that this trip by Khalilzad—who has been in direct negotiations with the Afghan jihadist movement—was to two of the three Central Asian nations that border Afghanistan. On May 4 Blinken also held a virtual meeting with the foreign ministers of the C-5+1 group, which includes all five Central Asian states—some two weeks after he held phone meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts

Around the same time, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Shoigu reportedly signed agreements on military cooperation to meet any security threats that will emerge out of Afghanistan once the United States completes its withdrawal from the country. The Russian army’s 201st division has been deployed along the Tajik-Afghan border since the 1990s. Moscow and Dushanbe have an agreement to keep the Russian troops in the country until 2042.

Great powers and their Central Asian partners will have to deal with insecurity spilling northwards from Afghanistan—militarily and otherwise. A future U.S. military posture is also unclear, but there is talk of Washington being interested in bases in Central Asia as an alternative to boots on the ground in Afghanistan. Significantly, China has long established a military outpost in eastern Tajikistan that allows it to monitor Afghanistan’s northeastern Wakhan Corridor, which has a narrow border with China’s restive Xinjiang province. These various military moves notwithstanding, the logic of the international engagement with the Taliban shows that a post-American Afghanistan will be managed more diplomatically than militarily.

To varying degrees, many regional actors have long been involved on the diplomacy front. These include Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, China, Russia, and the European powers. Many of these are key U.S. partners but even the most robust of them are limited in what they can do to help Washington. Either they have limited influence in the country, or they have their own interests that diverge from those of the United States.

Others are outright U.S. adversaries such as Iran, Russia, and China whose interests are acutely at odds with Washington’s. And these three also happen to be those that border Central Asia. Clearly, there is a need for a neutral platform from where Washington has a better chance of achieving its diplomatic objectives regarding to Afghanistan. That may be Kazakhstan, given its considerable track record in multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation efforts.

After Kazakhstan gained independence during the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union, its founding first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 1992 proposed the creation of the inter-governmental forum called the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Formally established in 1999 by sixteen member nations to foster security and stability in Asia, CICA’s membership today stands at twenty-seven full member states and eight observers. Israel and Iran are members and work side by side in the forum and its committees. Nazarbayev also played a key role in his country’s nuclear disarmament, which was a major driver of the efforts to denuclearize the various nations that were once part of the former Soviet Union, making Central Asia a nuclear-free region.

More recently, Kazakhstan also acted as a key facilitator of the early negotiations in 2013 that led to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Separately, the Kazakhstani capital Astana (renamed as Nur-Sultan) has been a major venue for several rounds of Syrian peace talks involving Russia, Turkey, Iran, the Syrian regime, and opposition groups from 2015 to 2019. Geopolitically sandwiched between Russia and China, Kazakhstan under Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev demonstrated an uncanny ability to balance between Moscow and Beijing. At the same time, it has been able to forge close ties with the United States, which it seeks to enhance.

While not having a direct border with Afghanistan, Kazakhstan is the region’s natural leader—given that it is Central Asia’s largest economy. It is thus well-positioned to lead the regional effort to deal with problems that will radiate out of Afghanistan in the years to come. Obviously, Washington will have to continue dealing with Pakistan and other main interlocutors. But now that the United States will no longer be militarily involved in Afghanistan it has an opportunity to deal with the country’s problems through greater engagement with Central Asia.

Coming up with a long-term mechanism on how to deal with Afghanistan post-withdrawal should be the starting point for strategically enhancing ties with the region that sits at the heart of the Eurasian landmass. China is a much greater incentive for the United States to invest in Central Asia. After all, the Chinese do not represent a maritime challenge, which is why they are investing big time on their Belt & Road Initiative in Central Asia. Thus, by dedicating resources in the region Washington can continue to manage Afghanistan while it seeks to deal with an assertive China.

Dr. Kamran Bokhari is the Director of Analytical Development at the Newlines Institute for Strategy & Policy. Dr. Bokhari is also a national security and foreign policy specialist at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute. Bokhari has served as the Coordinator for Central Asia Studies at the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute (FSI). Follow him on Twitter at @KamranBokhari.

Read this garbage with caution and a good pinch of salt as the source is known for publishing overhyped American rubbish.

Nevertheless, some points are noteworthy. Especially US desire to establish a base in Kazakhstan. The Americans have already been shunned by almost every neighbor of Afghanistan including major Central Asian States. US eagerness to continue to push for a base in Kazakhstan is interesting. Do the Americans truly believe they can persuade Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan to allow US soldiers to operate from their soil?
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

The NDS-RAW fantasy of a India, Iran, Kabul bloc to impose its will on the Taliban and Pakistan turned into a huge strategic blunder. USA is scrambling to salvage something after wasting huge amounts of resources over the last 20 years.

USA foreign policy is anti everyone except India and Israel....this means USA will only find frustration in MENA and Central Asia.
 
Mk-313

CrazyZ said:
The NDS-RAW fantasy of a India, Iran, Kabul bloc to impose its will on the Taliban and Pakistan turned into a huge strategic blunder. USA is scrambling to salvage something after wasting huge amounts of resources over the last 20 years.

USA foreign policy is anti everyone except India and Israel....this means USA will only find frustration in MENA and Central Asia.
USA main policy right now is to contain China. So it will look to any nation who is against China in the region e.g India Japan etc
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mk-313 said:
USA main policy right now is to contain China. So it will look to any nation who is against China in the region e.g India Japan etc
India and Japan cannot do shit in Afghanistan. They are toothless and meaningless in this regard.

It is China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan that are back in charge. It is these countries that will dictate the terms in the region. The US and its cronies will have to deal with these changes.
 
Mk-313

CrazyZ said:
In MENA and Central Asia....USA is hostile to all the big players. Turkey, KSA, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China.
right but for every nation against there more friendly ones
In e.g Middle East for Iran US has Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, israel Etc Etc

From the countries you mentioned only Russia and China are big players
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mk-313 said:
right but for every nation against there more friendly ones
In e.g Middle East for Iran US has Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, israel Etc Etc

From the countries you mentioned only Russia and China are big players
KSA isn't on the best terms with USA right now. Russia and China are global players. Turkey, Iran, KSA and Pakistan are key regional players. USA MENA forign policy stopped making sense 15 years ago....leading to massive fustration and shift to the Pacific.
 
hualushui

Why doesn't the US government focus on how to improve the economic development and living standards of the people in Central Asian countries?
Why do you always put the Geopolitics confrontation in focus? If China does not invest in Central Asian countries, will the United States pay attention to Central Asia?
 
shanlung

shanlung

hualushui said:
Why doesn't the US government focus on how to improve the economic development and living standards of the people in Central Asian countries?
Why do you always put the Geopolitics confrontation in focus? If China does not invest in Central Asian countries, will the United States pay attention to Central Asia?
How?

When Murica is spiralling and spiralling into BANKRUPTCY
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:

Ahh India Ahh.....

Your tribulation at the hands of the Hakiki Afgans never ends! Your entire strategy has been to pin down Pak at the Western borders via the Last Afgans/TTP/BLA etc. facilitated by the US presence while keeping an overwhelming advantage at Pak's Eastern borders!!! Now, all are melting down like the cow urine over the cow dung.....

Thanks to China, 2 out of 3 Indian strike corps at the Pak borders are now at the LAC for the border patrol duties....

Get ready for the War for Kashmir. Even the USA can't rescue this time....
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great said:

Titanium100 said:
This is a stargetic swift attempt because they have realized India can't counteract China it is to weak positioned, disunity, high poverty rate and indifferent country from the within to effectively ever be helpful in countering china.. Also India has unnecessarily attracted rivals in the region making her weak outside of her borders and everything else is hostile towards India main while China has benefited from that tactical error commited by the US but now the US wants to correct that and wants a more solid plan against China and alliance with people she know have popular support in the region and won't fold at any given point nor overrun.. But seducing the central Asian countries could be very difficult as they want to mind their own business and could collide with their own long term foreign policy planning..
Thats a good point you made. India is a mess when following US policy/Orders unlike Pakistan which was never a democracy true sense so any order from Washington was never questioned by Pakistanis and applied in later and spirit


To be honest US is not interested in Afghanistan any more. They dont care what happens to the war torn country. They are going to focus on containing China. India is still the best bet and also in India ( BJP ) government, I doubt if Congress would be as aggressive against China as current government has been.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Chakar The Great said:
Thats a good point you made. India is a mess when following US policy/Orders unlike Pakistan which was never a democracy true sense so any order from Washington was never questioned by Pakistanis and applied in later and spirit


To be honest US is not interested in Afghanistan any more. They dont care what happens to the war torn country. They are going to focus on containing China. India is still the best bet and also in India ( BJP ) government, I doubt if Congress would be as aggressive against China as current government has been.
India is not the best bet but it was the only available entity. India has already 2.5 fronts without China if you add China into that it has 3.5 fronts. If you include the Central Asian states who will unanimously come to the aid of Pakistan it will turn into 10.5 front for India pretty quickly.. India could even be hit from the behind in Sir Lanka as China is there..

India is weak in reality and has weakend Quad and ruined the entire US strategic planning against China. Make no mistake India is a burden for the US.

Just conventionally over armed and nuclear power Pakistan can break India's back single handily as the Indian population are to diverse and divided to form any cohesive long term engagement with a much organized and aggressive Pak offensive.

The majority of Indians are just peasants and will not be able to consistenly fight an opponent whos not afriad of death, motivated and heavily armed.. It would be above there league by all measures.... Futuh Al-Hind
 
Cheehg

USA hardly make South Korea to against China. How the hell they can make Kazakhstan to do the job? Kazakhstan is developing mainly because of China. China buys energy from and invest in Kazakhstan.
 
Kambojaric

Kambojaric

Dalit said:
Nevertheless, some points are noteworthy. Especially US desire to establish a base in Kazakhstan. The Americans have already been shunned by almost every neighbor of Afghanistan including major Central Asian States. US eagerness to continue to push for a base in Kazakhstan is interesting. Do the Americans truly believe they can persuade Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan to allow US soldiers to operate from their soil?
Not going to happen. The Central Asian states especially Kazakhstan are deeply embedded within the Russian and Chinese economic and geo-political structure. There is nothing the US can offer these countries that the other two powers cannot and unlike the US the other two powers are at their doorstop and pose a huge security challenge should any Central Asian nation decide to go against them. Its simply infeasible for them to leave the Russo-China sphere for the US.

Pakistan could at one point in time have been an option but Washingtons policies have effectively ended any real chance of that happening. Ultimately the US will have to concede this part of the world to stronger regional powers. A fact which will be difficult for Washington to swallow given that it has been spoilt by its sole superpower status in the post-cold war era. The multipolar nature of the current era is increasingly becoming evident by these desperate US attempts.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mk-313 said:
right but for every nation against there more friendly ones
In e.g Middle East for Iran US has Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, israel Etc Etc

From the countries you mentioned only Russia and China are big players
That's why you lost the war in Afghanistan and Iraq.

You under-estimated the power of Iran and Pakistan. Iran defeated you in Iraq and Pakistan defeated you in Afghanistan using very similar tactics. Both nations clandestinely supported militant elements who attacked US forces and their allies, all whilst milking funds from the USA to fight these wars.

The shia death squads who caused a civil war in Iraq were armed and paid for by the Iraqi government. Many Taliban fighters had govt day jobs. Some parts of NATO paid the Taliban not to attack their convoys.

Keep under-estimating the real regional powerbrokers.
 
