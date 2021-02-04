Lokman Slim: Prominent Hezbollah critic murdered in Lebanon

A prominent critic of the powerful Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group Hezbollah has been shot dead.



The body of Lokman Slim, a Shia writer and activist, was found inside his car in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's prime minister condemned the "heinous crime", which the EU's ambassador called an "assassination".

Security officials said there were no suspects yet, but Mr Slim had blamed leaders of Hezbollah and its allies for death threats he received in late 2019.



At that time he was active in the anti-government protest movement that saw huge crowds demand a complete overhaul of Lebanon's political system.