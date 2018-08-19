Lok Sabha pays tributes to departed members, world leaders

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 - 12:26 http://zeenews.india.com/news/india...o-departed-members-world-leaders_1950230.html New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on the first day of the winter session on Wednesday after paying glowing tributes to nine members and world leaders, including sitting TMC MP Renuka Sinha. Paying tributes to Sinha, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the Trinamool Congress MP from Coochbehar passed away following a cardiac arrest on August 16. Mahajan told the House that six other Lok Sabha MPs had also died in recent past. They were V Jeyalakshmi (Member, 5th and 6th Lok Sabhas), Arif Baig (Member, 6th and 9th Lok Sabhas), P Kannan (Member, 6th and 8th Lok Sabhas). Other former members to whom the House paid tributes were Harsh Vardhan (Member, 9th and 15th Lok Sabhas), Jayawanti Mehta (Member, 9th, 11th and 13th Lok Sabhas), Usha Verma (Member, 7th, 8th and 9th Lok Sabhas). Lok Sabha also paid respects to former President of Israel Shimon Peres and King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who passed away recently. After the Speaker read out obituary references, members stood in silence for a few moments and the House adjourned for the day. PTI First Published: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 - 11:57