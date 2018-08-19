/ Register

Lok Sabha pays tributes to departed members, world leaders

    Last Updated: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 - 12:26
    http://zeenews.india.com/news/india...o-departed-members-world-leaders_1950230.html

    New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on the first day of the winter session on Wednesday after paying glowing tributes to nine members and world leaders, including sitting TMC MP Renuka Sinha.

    Paying tributes to Sinha, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the Trinamool Congress MP from Coochbehar passed away following a cardiac arrest on August 16.

    Mahajan told the House that six other Lok Sabha MPs had also died in recent past. They were V Jeyalakshmi (Member, 5th and 6th Lok Sabhas), Arif Baig (Member, 6th and 9th Lok Sabhas), P Kannan (Member, 6th and 8th Lok Sabhas).

    Other former members to whom the House paid tributes were Harsh Vardhan (Member, 9th and 15th Lok Sabhas), Jayawanti Mehta (Member, 9th, 11th and 13th Lok Sabhas), Usha Verma (Member, 7th, 8th and 9th Lok Sabhas).

    Lok Sabha also paid respects to former President of Israel Shimon Peres and King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who passed away recently.

    After the Speaker read out obituary references, members stood in silence for a few moments and the House adjourned for the day.

    PTI

    First Published: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 - 11:57
     
    https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...tandon-dies/article24687965.ece?homepage=true
    Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon dies

    Raipur, August 14, 2018 15:15 IST
    Updated: August 14, 2018 15:15 IST


    [​IMG]
    Balramji Dass Tandon


    Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon died at a hospital in Raipur on Tuesday, official said. He was 90.

    Mr. Tandon was rushed to the state-run Dr. B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the morning after he complained of uneasiness, the governor’s secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, said.

    He later died at the hospital, he said.

    Mr. Tandon, one of the founder members of the Jansangh which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

    During his long political career, he has served various posts, including as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

    The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during the Emergency.
     
    [​IMG]

    Former MP Chennupati Vidya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

    https://www.thehindu.com/news/citie...ennupati-vidya-passes-awa/article24724337.ece
    VIJAYAWADA, August 18, 2018 14:23 IST
    Updated: August 19, 2018 10:06 IST

    The last rites would be performed on Sunday evening, said her family members.
    Former Vijayawada MP and social worker Chennupati Vidya passed away here in the early hours of Saturday. She was 84.

    Her brother Vijayam said she died of a massive heart attack. She is survived by four children — three daughters Rashmi, Keerthy and Deeksha, and a son Vazeer.

    She was twice-elected to Lok Sabha from Vijayawada on Congress ticket in 1980 and 1989. After making an exit from active politics, Ms Vidya worked as the founder president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, established by her parents in 1969.

    Born to social reformers Goparaju Ramachandra Rao, popular as Gora, and social activist Saraswathi Gora, she won the Jamnalal Bajaj Award in recognition of her services to women at the grass root level.

    She was married to Chennupati Seshagiri Rao, a prominent transport operator in this region, who was a pillar of support to her in realising her endeavours for as long as he lived.

    Besides trying to address pressing health issues such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and maternal and infant deaths, through VMM, she diversified into skill development to make the needy women economically independent.

    The last rites would be performed on Monday around 2 pm, said her family members.

    Goparaju Ramachandra Rao on 15 November 1902, into an orthodox Telugu Brahmin family in Chhatrapur, Odisha, India. He pursued a botany degree, eventually earning his Master's in botany at Presidency College in Madras. He married Saraswathi Gora in 1922, when she was only 10. He taught botany at various institutes at Madurai, Coimbatore, Colombo and Kakinada, for fifteen years.

    Throughout the 1940s, he worked in the Indian independence movement. In 1942, Gora along with his wife and eldest son were arrested during the Quit India Movement. Their 18-month son had to accompany his mother to the Royavellor jail.

    Goparaju Ramachandra Rao had nine children.Gora got his eldest daughter, Manorama, married to Arjuna Rao, who belonged to the community In 1949. The marriage was held in Sevagram, in presence of Jawaharlal Nehru.the marriage of his eldest son, Lavanam, with Hemalata, the daughter of Gurram Jashuva, was also held in Sevagram In 1960. His eldest son was Gandhian Lavanam, daughter Mythri and another son Vijayam. The physician Samaram Ramachandra Rao is his son.
     
    Posted at: Aug 19, 2018, 2:09 AM; last updated: Aug 19, 2018, 2:09 AM (IST)
    Former Chief Secy Chhina dies at 98

    Tribune News Service

    Chandigarh, August 18

    Former Punjab Chief Secretary Hardev Singh Chhina (98) died on Sunday.

    He is survived by son Paramdev Singh Chhina, former Additional Advocate General of Punjab, and daughters Guninder Kaur, Parveen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur and Neenu Manshahia.

    Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of Chhina, who was married to Naresh Inder Kumari, daughter of Raja Birinder Singh of Patiala. The latter was a step-brother of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, grandfather of Capt Amarinder.

    The Chief Minister described Chhina as an able administrator, a distinguished civil servant and a gentleman bureaucrat.

    The 1950-batch IAS officer was an alumnus of Aitchison College, Lahore. He served as the Commissioner of the Punjab Hill Area; Secretary, Vigilance; Chairman, Punjab Financial Corporation; Financial Commissioner, Revenue; and Finance Secretary. Chhina was elevated as the Chief Secretary in 1974.

    The cremation will take place here on Monday.

    Hardev Singh Chhina
    [​IMG]

    This photo taken on June 22 2017 shows Hardev Singh Chhina talking to AFP about his
    [​IMG]
     
    Prime Minister's Office
    23-August, 2018 10:18 IST
    PM condoles the passing away of Kuldip Nayar

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member, Kuldip Nayar.

    “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences”, the Prime Minister said.

    https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...passes-away/article24757475.ece?homepage=true

    As a journalist, Kuldip Nayar has documented in detail, human rights violations by the State.
    Eminent Indian writer and journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away in New Delhi on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 95.

    Mr. Nayar is a Punjabi, but was originally born in Sialkot in 1923.

    When the Emergency was declared, Mr. Nayar was one of the first journalists to be put in jail.
    He was deeply interested in peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. In his autobiography Beyond The Lines, he writes about his interview with Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, during which the latter revealed that Pakistan had a nuclear device well before it was thought to have had it.

    As a journalist, he has documented in detail, human rights violations by the State.

    He was also the High Commissioner of India to the U.K. and nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mr. Nayar.

    The funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.
     
