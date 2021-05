If you watch the video you will understand the purpose.. It is like a drone gun for every individual soldier.. What does a soldier carry? A gun, knife, ammos, vests, grenades, pistols etc etc but this loitering ammunition comes in that package as essential for what every soldier carries hence the size had to be small and no this is not the drone army operates but this is loitering munition operated by individual soldiers on the ground.. They can use it to end a boring stand-off and ending fleeing entities exploding their trucks but it is most essential for ending stand-offs... This is next level stuff and future doctrine every soldier has his own loitering munition