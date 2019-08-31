Logo of Pakistan: Input needed

What's new

Existing one is more impressive, no need of any changes. He should do something constructive rather a cosmetic changes.
Probably the arrow used by PPP in their flags and the Indus Priest King.



meritocracy as seen fit by the pharoah?


Oh you missed the fact that Punjabi supremacist want to erase the Jute?
Isn’t the jute associated with East Pakistan (Banagladesh). What relevance does it have for modern Pakistan?
 
Isn’t the jute associated with East Pakistan (Banagladesh). What relevance does it have for modern Pakistan?
As long as history continue to write that the Muslim league was founded in Bengal.

This Ranjit Bakht has a serious itch and it only boldens itself as rogue establishment elements support his polity.
 
As long as history continue to write that the Muslim league was founded in Bengal.

This Ranjit Bakht has a serious itch and it only boldens itself as rogue establishment elements support his polity.
The jute irrelevant and should be removed since no jute is grown in modern Pakistan. But that’s my opinion.
 
The jute irrelevant and should be removed since no jute is grown in modern Pakistan. But that’s my opinion.
Jute was used by IVC people. Some even claim to award the civilisation the Intellectual property over it.

Knows how much you know about Pakistan be it modern or ancient.

Thanks for your opinion however.
 
