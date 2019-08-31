Logo of Pakistan: Input needed

Chakar The Great
Some Ideas. I think we should add tourism etc as well in the national logo.
He loves doing thatanother 'look busy do nothing' stunt by Fawad Chaudhry ....
meritocracy as seen fit by the pharoah?This, folks, is Pakistan in a nutshell.
Oh you missed the fact that Punjabi supremacist want to erase the Jute?another 'look busy do nothing' stunt by Fawad Chaudhry ....
Yes, changing the logo will bring Pakistan into the 21st century. As if.This, folks, is Pakistan in a nutshell.
Isn’t the jute associated with East Pakistan (Banagladesh). What relevance does it have for modern Pakistan?Probably the arrow used by PPP in their flags and the Indus Priest King.
meritocracy as seen fit by the pharoah?
Oh you missed the fact that Punjabi supremacist want to erase the Jute?
As long as history continue to write that the Muslim league was founded in Bengal.Isn’t the jute associated with East Pakistan (Banagladesh). What relevance does it have for modern Pakistan?
The jute irrelevant and should be removed since no jute is grown in modern Pakistan. But that’s my opinion.As long as history continue to write that the Muslim league was founded in Bengal.
This Ranjit Bakht has a serious itch and it only boldens itself as rogue establishment elements support his polity.
one word 'History' ...What relevance does it have for modern Pakistan?
Jute is not representing just a crop but a part of our history related to certain regionThe jute irrelevant and should be removed since no jute is grown in modern Pakistan. But that’s my opinion.
Jute was used by IVC people. Some even claim to award the civilisation the Intellectual property over it.The jute irrelevant and should be removed since no jute is grown in modern Pakistan. But that’s my opinion.