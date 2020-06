~





Locusts crisis: India sends 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran











India has dispatched 20,000 litres of pesticide "Malathion 96% ULV” to Iran as part of ongoing cooperation to help Iran deal with the locusts' crisis. A 40 feet container carrying the pesticide consignment is scheduled to arrive next week at Chabahar port.



Sources at the Indian Embassy in Tehran told WION that the "Indian Mission has been in touch with the Plant Protection Organization (PPO) under Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture to discuss cooperative efforts to arrest the spread of desert locusts to Iran and their further movement eastwards to Pakistan and India."



Iran has warmly welcomed this offer of assistance from India.