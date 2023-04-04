What's new

Lockheed to dramatically scale production of JASSM and LRASM missiles

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- With a block buy expected in fiscal year 2024, Lockheed Martin is preparing to dramatically scale up production of two missile systems -- the Navy's Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile and the Air Force's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile. Although the contract has yet to be awarded, the company has already expanded its production line to a second facility in preparation for a large, block-buy contract, according to Dom DeScisciolo, Lockheed Martin’s LRASM business development lead. The Navy’s FY-24...

Lockheed prepares to ramp up LRASM production | InsideDefense.com

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- With a block buy expected in fiscal year 2024, Lockheed Martin is preparing to dramatically scale up production of two missile systems -- the Navy's Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile and the Air Force's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile.
Current JASSM production is 550 per year. I believe Lockheed wants to expand to 800-1100 per year.

Current US JASSM stockpile is over 4,000 with program goal at 10,000.
 

