Lockheed to dramatically scale production of JASSM and LRASM missiles

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- With a block buy expected in fiscal year 2024, Lockheed Martin is preparing to dramatically scale up production of two missile systems -- the Navy's Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile and the Air Force's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile. Although the contract has yet to be awarded, the company has already expanded its production line to a second facility in preparation for a large, block-buy contract, according to Dom DeScisciolo, Lockheed Martin’s LRASM business development lead. The Navy’s FY-24...