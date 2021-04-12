What's new

Lockheed to Design F-35 Variant for International Defense Client

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has received a $49.06 million U.S. Navy contract to design and develop an F-35 aircraft variant for an unnamed foreign military sales customer.

The company will perform engineering work and other related efforts as part of the five-year project, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Seventy-seven percent of contractor activities will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, and the remaining 23 percent will occur at various sites in California, Florida, Maryland, New York and the U.K.

Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity and will obligate the full amount of the non-competitive award using FMS funds.

The F-35 program has eight international partners, including the U.S., and six FMS clients, according to Lockeed.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,438
10
16,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
