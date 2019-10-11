What's new

Lockheed proposes to set up MRO facility in India

INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Lokheed Martin F-21. India is planning to procure 114 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) for the IAF.
Lokheed Martin F-21. India is planning to procure 114 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) for the IAF.
2 min read . 12 Aug 2021
Elizabeth Roche

NEW DELHI : US aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. is open to setting up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India for F-21 to further sweeten its bid for the 114 fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), its representatives said on Wednesday.

Michael Kelley, vice president, India, Lockheed Martin aeronautics strategy and business development, and Brett Medlin, the F-21 India campaign lead, are in the country to hold talks with government and IAF officials on the multibillion-dollar deal. This comes against the backdrop of India planning to procure 114 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) for the air force.
Lockheed is competing with Boeing’s F-18, Swedish SAAB’s Gripen, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, EADS’ Eurofighter Typhoon, and MiG-35 of Russia’s United Aircraft Corp.

Lockheed has already tied up with Tata group to locally manufacture the aircraft. It had previously promised to shift its production line to India if it secures the MMRCA deal and not sell the F-21 to any other country. “Once you build an airplane and put it together in the country you also know by extension how to take it apart," Kelley said.
Lockheed proposes to set up MRO facility for F-21s in India

The offer is part of the company’s bid to win the order for 114 fighter aircraft for the air force.Lockheed has already tied up with Tata group to locally manufacture the aircraft
So india will have a buffed up F16 ?

Let's not forget that Pakistani pilots know ins and outs of that machine.
 
