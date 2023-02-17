Lockheed Martin's F-16 block 70 (F-21) for India

CivilianSupremacy
Lockheed Martin released video for India's F-16 (rebranded as F-21)
Features / core points in the video:
- Triple Launchers for Amraams. Can carry loads of AMRAAMs 120-D
- Most modern AESA radar
- Cutting edge EW Suite.
- Local production / assembly line with TATA.
To me, it seems a logical choice. The French are unwilling for 'Make in India' initiative for Rafales. However, Lockheed Martin has stepped up for this. I think F-16 has very good chances for india's MMRCA deal.
