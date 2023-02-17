What's new

Lockheed Martin's F-16 block 70 (F-21) for India

Lockheed Martin released video for India's F-16 (rebranded as F-21)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626543159382577154

Features / core points in the video:

- Triple Launchers for Amraams. Can carry loads of AMRAAMs 120-D
- Most modern AESA radar
- Cutting edge EW Suite.
- Local production / assembly line with TATA.

To me, it seems a logical choice. The French are unwilling for 'Make in India' initiative for Rafales. However, Lockheed Martin has stepped up for this. I think F-16 has very good chances for india's MMRCA deal.
 
French are willing to make in India with sufficient order book.
 
Pakistan in the next decade will be severely outclassed by India.

There isn't even a decent economy or STEM base to support indigenous R&D, not much foreign options and quite expensive
 
So you do agree that Rafales are much superior to F-21s, which even Pakistanis don't have.

Economy and Education is the most important weapons of 21st century, only baniyas had the vision in this subcontinent to look beyond defense expenditure and nuclear weapons. Now only our railway budget is more than 3 times the defense budget of Pakistan.
 
LM are baiting India, why would they waste so much money on a 4.5gen platform. Doubt this gos anywhere, if it were me I'd buy more Rafales until 5th gen option is ready.
 
Unfortunately, those that had pointed that out to Pakistani leadership throughout history were either told to shut up or worst case branded Baniyas and forced to abandon Pakistan
 
The F-21 is likely not going to be picked by the IAF(although stranger things have happened) but may be LM trying to keep its foot in the door for IAF’s medium aircraft requirement

What does not having the F-21s have to do with Pakistan - it was obvious that the Rafale is a superior aircraft to the Pakistani F-16 fleet but since the J-10s have arrived the Rafale is matched not only in Radar, EW but also outsticked by a bit in the PL-15 vs Meteor. Heck, other than the Rafale even with the Astra roll out the PAF will continue to maintain a BVR weapons edge for the foreseeable future.
 
Many people in Pakistan speak up about this but no one takes any notice.

Quality and availability of education with a focus on STEM is the spiritual lifeline of a nation, it produces the most important aspect which is quality human resource that is used in everything to do with the state.

But Pakistan as a whole suffers from complete institutional failure, crazy amounts of carelessness, ineptness, incompetency and nepotism has renegaded state institutions to useless circuses. Pakistan institutionally is an embarrassment compared to countries like China/India/US, it's the trademark of third world backward countries in the way it functions.

The institutional corruption just amplifies it by draining the dying cow.
 
Blame Gen Bajwa and military head now, curse them may be for they still pulling Pakistan down, while the enemy is striding up broadening the power gap. One day Pakistani soldiers will have slogans only and their opponents will have everything.

Goodluck, and congratulations that Pakistan has such an army. General.
 
F16 is a good jet, its one of the most battle proven jets. But everything has a weakness, and PAF knows F16s inside and out because of how long they have operated it. That probably prevents India from buying it.

Rest of the jets are just for show, if it don't have any decent battle experience its just an experiment not a fighter.

Also at the end of the day, technology only gets you so far. Flying experience under tough circumstances, and capability and skill far outweigh tech advantage. Always about the man behind the machine
 

