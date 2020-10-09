Lockheed Martin releases first image of new hypersonic long-range missile system

You do realize that a rapidly descending MaRV warhead has a much smaller engagement zone - so it is much easier to defeat.

Plus, against the backdrop of the clear blue sky it can be picked up by every sensor in the target area.

It isn't even in the same league as hypersonic glider - unless you have global satellite coverage, OTH or airborne radar your reaction time is pretty much limited by the horizon.



But I guess you are the same person that is adamant that Iranian ballistic missiles have no known man made counter measures.

So please don't bother with a rebuttal .....because I am sure no one can convince you the above isn't the absolute truth.



Oh well you can take a horse to the water... I guess