What's new

Lockheed Martin releases first image of new hypersonic long-range missile system

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,657
81
54,260
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin Corp

Lockheed Martin Corp., Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, posted the first public computer-generated graphics of Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).

According to the presentation, the new weapon system will consist of four transporter erector launchers (TEL), each installed on a modified M870 40-ton trailer, and command posts.

Each TEL will have two canisterized hypersonic weapons at the ready and the unit will have an unspecified number of additional missiles on hand.
- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -
As noted by the company, LRHW will leverage the common hypersonic glide body and introduce a new class of ultrafast and maneuverable long-range missiles with the ability to launch from ground mobile platforms.
The new weapon system will provide a critical strategic weapon and a powerful deterrent against adversary capabilities for the U.S. Army. Hypersonic missiles can reach the top of the Earth’s atmosphere and remain just beyond the range of air and missile defense systems until they are ready to strike, and by then it’s too late to react. Extremely accurate, ultrafast, maneuverable and survivable, hypersonics can strike anywhere in the world within minutes.
The Army is aiming to get the first long-range hypersonic weapon experimental prototype by the fiscal year 2023. The new land-based, truck-launched system should be armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel well over 3,800 miles per hour.

Also added that on Sept. 23, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) Canister Production Facility at the RMS Baltimore site. Deputy Director Robert Strider of the Army Hypersonic Project Office and staff attended, as did leadership of RMS and Lockheed Martin Space.
The Baltimore team is currently under IWTA to Space to design and build 19 intermediate range CPS canisters for long-range hypersonics weapons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1314130001751547904

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

defence-blog.com

Lockheed Martin releases first image of new hypersonic long-range missile system

Lockheed Martin Corp., Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, posted the first public computer-generated graphics of Army's Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW). According to the presentation, the
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,450
11
3,866
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
The HGV for LRHW flew at Mach 17 over 4,000kms in March.
Click to expand...
Just Mach 17? I'm sure China, Russia and Iran have faster missiles.
Oh! and the artist impression doesn't make any sense. How is the canister supposed to lie flat for transport with the equipment already on the flat bed?
Unless there is another truck to transport the cannister and the trailer in the image is just the launch platform?
 
Last edited:
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,460
2
9,066
Country
United States
Location
United States
dbc said:
Just Mach 17? I'm sure China, Russia and Iran have faster missiles.
Oh! and the artist impression doesn't make any sense. How is the canister supposed to lie flat for transport with the equipment already on the flat bed?
Unless there is another truck to transport the cannister and the trailer in the image is just the launch platform?
Click to expand...

The Army believes this HGV can actually fly farther and faster. In 2014, an early prototype of this HGV was set to be launched from Kodiak ISland, Alaska to the Marshall islands. That’s over 6,000kms. It launched, but an anomaly in the booster caused it to explode shortly after liftoff. This HGV is set for 3 flights next year. I’ll be interested to see if they launch again from Alaska.
 
skyshadow

skyshadow

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 12, 2017
4,238
3
10,972
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
F-22Raptor said:
The HGV for LRHW flew at Mach 17 over 4,000kms in March.
Click to expand...
yes but this is not a HGV it has ballistic trajectory so it place it in Fateh family of missiles and new member of Fateh has mach 12 speed in air and mach 5 at impact point. not bad at all but i expect lockheed to produce a missile that make us go o_O
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,460
2
9,066
Country
United States
Location
United States
skyshadow said:
yes but this is not a HGV it has ballistic trajectory so it place it in Fateh family of missiles and new member of Fateh has mach 12 speed in air and mach 5 at impact point. not bad at all but i expect lockheed to produce a missile that make us go o_O
Click to expand...

Don’t know what your talking about. LRHW will be armed with the HGV flown in March. That’s set in stone.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,460
2
9,066
Country
United States
Location
United States
skyshadow said:
yes but this is not a HGV it has ballistic trajectory so it place it in Fateh family of missiles and new member of Fateh has mach 12 speed in air and mach 5 at impact point. not bad at all but i expect lockheed to produce a missile that make us go o_O
Click to expand...
Fateh is a normal ballistic missile with a predictable trajectory arc.

LRHW is armed with a HGV which fly unpredictable paths to the target at hypersonic speed. There's no comparison between the two weapons.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,774
14
6,699
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
F-22Raptor said:
Fateh is a normal ballistic missile with a predictable trajectory arc.
Click to expand...
If you're talking about the original Fateh-110 then you're correct however the user is referring to newer generation of these missiles that have MaRV and function as a lower tier HGV type systems. They're somewhere between a purely ballistic missile and these HGVs. In the near future you should see full on Iranian HGVs too.

Anyway this thread is about the American system. It is a good achievement, pretty good system. What remains to be seen is what role this will play in America's defence doctrine. One thing is for future, these hypersonic manoeuvrable systems will play a very big role in the future.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,460
2
9,066
Country
United States
Location
United States
Philosopher said:
If you're talking about the original Fateh-110 then you're correct however the user is referring to newer generation of these missiles that have MaRV and function as a lower tier HGV type systems. They're somewhere between a purely ballistic missile and these HGVs. In the near future you should see full on Iranian HGVs too.

Anyway this thread is about the American system. It is a good achievement, pretty good system. What remains to be seen is what role this will play in America's defence doctrine. One thing is for future, these hypersonic manoeuvrable systems will play a very big role in the future.
Click to expand...

I've seen no evidence Iran has successfully flown an HGV, much less at the speed and range of LRHW.

This HGV will also be deployed on the Navys Block 5 Virginias mid decade. And I'd say this is much more than a good weapons system. I would call it gamechanging. A battery of LRHWs deployed on Guam would be capable of striking almost any target in Eastern China.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,774
14
6,699
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
F-22Raptor said:
I've seen no evidence Iran has successfully flown an HGV, much less at the speed and range of LRHW.
Click to expand...
Not a full on HGV like these American systems, but hypersonic MaRVs with lower level capabilities to these HGV systems. I don't want to take this thread off track but if you're interested, there is alot of information in the Iranian section.


This HGV will also be deployed on the Navys Block 5 Virginias mid decade. And I'd say this is much more than a good weapons system. I would call it gamechanging. A battery of LRHWs deployed on Guam would be capable of striking almost any target in Eastern China.
Click to expand...
Generally speaking yes you are right in that these are very impressive technologies in of themselves. The reason I was reserved in above comment is because of the dangers of using any long range missiles against a nuclear armed adversary, the risk of triggering the M.A.D is major a deterrence in using these systems in my opinion.
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,450
11
3,866
Country
United States
Location
United States
Philosopher said:
If you're talking about the original Fateh-110 then you're correct however the user is referring to newer generation of these missiles that have MaRV and function as a lower tier HGV type systems. They're somewhere between a purely ballistic missile and these HGVs. In the near future you should see full on Iranian HGVs too.

Anyway this thread is about the American system. It is a good achievement, pretty good system. What remains to be seen is what role this will play in America's defence doctrine. One thing is for future, these hypersonic manoeuvrable systems will play a very big role in the future.
Click to expand...
You do realize that a rapidly descending MaRV warhead has a much smaller engagement zone - so it is much easier to defeat.
Plus, against the backdrop of the clear blue sky it can be picked up by every sensor in the target area.
It isn't even in the same league as hypersonic glider - unless you have global satellite coverage, OTH or airborne radar your reaction time is pretty much limited by the horizon.
1602265583719.png


But I guess you are the same person that is adamant that Iranian ballistic missiles have no known man made counter measures.
So please don't bother with a rebuttal .....because I am sure no one can convince you the above isn't the absolute truth.

Oh well you can take a horse to the water... I guess
 
Last edited:
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,774
14
6,699
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
dbc said:
You do realize that a rapidly descending MaRV warhead has a much smaller engagement zone - so it is much easier to defeat.
Plus, against the backdrop of the clear blue sky it can be picked up by every sensor in the target area.
It isn't even in the same league as hypersonic glider - unless you have global satellite coverage, OTH or airborne radar your reaction time is pretty much limited by the horizon.

But I guess you are the same person that is adamant that Iranian ballistic missiles have no known man made counter measures.
So please don't bother with a rebuttal .....because I am sure no one can convince you the above isn't the absolute truth.

Oh well you can take a horse to the water... I guess
Click to expand...
Instead of this random comment, perhaps first go inform yourself a little bit regarding the Iranian missiles in question and also what I have actually said. Then you can try again.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,787
17
3,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It’s probably just a design like the old SICBM with a new maneuverable warhead. SICBM was 4 stages I believe so maybe this is just two stages. Btw the SICBM got up to 11,000 km range. So this could design could be replaced down the line if the longer range is needed.

 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,450
11
3,866
Country
United States
Location
United States
Philosopher said:
Instead of this random comment, perhaps first go inform yourself a little bit regarding the Iranian missiles in question and also what I have actually said. Then you can try again.
Click to expand...
I added a picture....ow.....pretty colors..

now do you get the difference between a ballistic missile (with MaRV) vs a hypersonic glider



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Lockheed Martin releases first image of Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Systems
Replies
8
Views
289
Meliodas
Meliodas
F-22Raptor
Let's Talk About The Post-INF Treaty U.S. Test Of A Ground-Launched Tomahawk Missile
Replies
2
Views
312
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Zarvan
Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft – Time To Get Act Right India
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Zapper
Zapper
F-22Raptor
American counters to ASBM and more
Replies
0
Views
408
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
TaiShang
China Just Tested A Hypersonic Missile The US Can't Defend Against
Replies
0
Views
498
TaiShang
TaiShang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top