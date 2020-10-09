What's new

Lockheed Martin releases first image of Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Systems

1602184568475.jpeg


Lockheed Martin Corp., Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, posted the first public computer-generated graphics of Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).

According to the presentation, the new weapon system will consist of four transporter erector launchers (TEL), each installed on a modified M870 40-ton trailer, and command posts.

Each TEL will have two canisterized hypersonic weapons at the ready and the unit will have an unspecified number of additional missiles on hand.

As noted by the company, LRHW will leverage the common hypersonic glide body and introduce a new class of ultrafast and maneuverable long-range missiles with the ability to launch from ground mobile platforms.

The new weapon system will provide a critical strategic weapon and a powerful deterrent against adversary capabilities for the U.S. Army. Hypersonic missiles can reach the top of the Earth’s atmosphere and remain just beyond the range of air and missile defense systems until they are ready to strike, and by then it’s too late to react. Extremely accurate, ultrafast, maneuverable and survivable, hypersonics can strike anywhere in the world within minutes.

https://defence-blog.com/news/army/...new-hypersonic-long-range-missile-system.html
 
Imran Khan said:
its not image but imagination
Click to expand...
every weapon system starts as a imagination .. and as for US they don't just imagine, they finish the work, honestly i wont be surprised if the advancements of this system is in much more latter stages than they put it out for public ..After all its America we are talking about, they are the best in developing weapons .
 
