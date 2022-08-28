What's new

Lockheed Martin Delivers Integrated Multi-Mission Laser Weapon System to The Navy

SAN DIEGO — Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Navy a 60+ kW-class high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships and provide directed energy capability to the fleet, the company said Aug. 18.

Integrated and scalable by design, the multi-mission HELIOS system will provide tactically relevant laser weapon system warfighting capability as a key element of a layered defense architecture.

“Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy share a common vision and enthusiasm for developing and providing disruptive laser weapon systems,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president of Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions. “HELIOS enhances the overall combat system effectiveness of the ship to deter future threats and provide additional protection for Sailors, and we understand we must provide scalable solutions customized to the Navy’s priorities. HELIOS represents a solid foundation for incremental delivery of robust and powerful laser weapon system capabilities.”

HELIOS provides an additional layer of protection for the fleet with its deep magazine, low-cost per kill, speed of light delivery and precision response, the company said.

seapowermagazine.org

Lockheed Martin Delivers Integrated Multi-Mission Laser Weapon System to The Navy - Seapower

SAN DIEGO — Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Navy a 60+ kW-class high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships and provide directed energy capability...
