What's new

Lockheed Martin Delivers First Five Sentinel A4 Air & Missile Defense Radars To U.S. Army

On May 26, 2022, the STARE Project Office, U.S. Army Sentinel Product Office received the first five radars of its initial contract with Lockheed Martin. The Sentinel A4 radar is developed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin in Syracuse, N.Y., and has been on an accelerated schedule since the project was awarded in September 2019.

“We are one step closer to getting this enhanced capability to our warfighters,” stated Leah Cook, Sentinel Product Director for the U.S. Army Sentinel A4 program office. “The delivery of the first five radars is a result of collaboration and a continued commitment to the U.S. Army.”

TheU.S. Army and Lockheed Martin have a strong partnership founded on collaboration and trust. The process has included virtual reviews and working groups to maintain momentum through all program development phases.

Read More: https://bit.ly/39aYf0N
 

Attachments

  • Sentinel-A4-1.jpg
    Sentinel-A4-1.jpg
    1.3 MB · Views: 5
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Fresh off Air Force 3DELRR win, Lockheed eyes Norway, other international buyers
Replies
0
Views
250
dani191
D
Hamartia Antidote
Lockheed to Design F-35 Variant for International Defense Client
2 3
Replies
36
Views
3K
blain2
B
Zarvan
New US Army’s hypersonic weapon rendering released by Lockheed Martin
Replies
1
Views
632
Itachi
Itachi
INS_Vikrant
TATA-Lockheed Martin JV delivers 150th Super Hercules empennage
Replies
0
Views
619
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
beijingwalker
Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million VS Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet
Replies
8
Views
421
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom