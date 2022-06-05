Lockheed Martin CEO: Saudi Arabia wants early warning satellites

Joseph Rank, CEO of Lockheed Martin said the satellite (SGS-1) is essential to military operations, and now Saudi Arabia is looking to procure several other systems, including space-based early warning — a satellite that can detect regional threats before they are even launched..
Of course, these satellites have electromagnetic, thermal and electro-optical sensors
Three factors with the most important scale factor.. the variable fusion Intelligent sensing
These factors can even cover enemy countries and direct the satellites on them by sensing
This will be in combination with the ground BMD radars.. most likely the S-band Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR)
