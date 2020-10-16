What's new

Lockheed drafting proposal for sea-based PAC-3 to counter hypersonic threats

F-22Raptor

Lockheed Martin is drafting plans for a sea-based variant of its most advanced Patriot interceptor -- the Missile Segment Enhanced -- in response to the Missile Defense Agency's request for ideas on ways to defeat a hypersonic weapon during the terminal phase. Scott Arnold, vice president for integrated air and missile defense at Lockheed Martin, said the company plans to respond to MDA's broad area announcement last month seeking help defining a " Sea-Based Terminal Future Interceptor " ...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...al-sea-based-pac-3-counter-hypersonic-threats
 
