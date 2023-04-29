What's new

Lockheed awarded $7.8B for another 126 F-35s

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for 126 F-35 multi-role aircraft to weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).

Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract to Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for 126 F-35 multi-role aircraft to weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp .
