Lockheed awarded $7.8B for another 126 F-35s

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 14,857
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for 126 F-35 multi-role aircraft to weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).
Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract to Lockheed Martin
www.reuters.com