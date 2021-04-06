Lockdown: Massive clash in Faridpur's Saltha, one killed in police firing

বাংলাদেশের রাজধানী ঢাকার কাছে ফরিদপুরের সালথায় করোনা পরিস্থিতি মোকাবেলায় লকডাউন কার্যকর করা নিয়ে পুলিশের সাথে স্থানীয় একদল ব্যক্তির সংঘর্ষে একজন নিহত হয়েছে।
পুলিশ বলছে, সোমবার রাতে স্থানীয় একটি বাজারে উপজেলা সহকারি কমিশনারের (ভূমি) পরিদর্শনকে কেন্দ্র করে এ ঘটনা ঘটে।
অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার জামাল পাশা বলেন, রাত আটটা থেকে সাড়ে আটটার দিকে সালথা থানার এসি-ল্যান্ড ফোকরা বাজারে গিয়েছিলেন এবং সেখানে তিনি একটি মুদি দোকান বন্ধ করতে বলেন।
"এটা নিয়ে তাদের মধ্যে বাক-বিতন্ডা হয়। এক পর্যায়ে স্থানীয় লোকজন এসি ল্যান্ড এবং তার সাথে থাকা লোকজনদের ধাওয়া করে। এসি ল্যান্ড পুলিশকে খবর দেয়। পুলিশ সেখানে গেলে স্থানীয়দের সাথে সংঘর্ষ হয়"।
এ সংঘর্ষে একজন পুলিশ সদস্য আহত হন।
পরে পুলিশ সদস্যরা আহত পুলিশ সদস্যকে উদ্ধার করার জন্য গেলে এলাকার লোকজন সংঘবদ্ধ হয়ে পুলিশের ওপর চড়াও হয় বলে অভিযোগ করেন অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার।
"এক পর্যায়ে এখানকার কয়েক হাজার মানুষ সালথা থানা, উপজেলা পরিষদের অফিস ঘেরাও করে। অফিসের ইটপাটকেল ছোড়ে, উপজেলা নির্বাহী অফিসে ঢুকে ভাংচুর করে, দুইটি গাড়িতে আগুন দিয়ে দেয়, সালথা থানার পিছনের দিকে অগ্নিসংযোগ করে"।
"এক পর্যায়ে সালথা থানার প্রধান ফটক ভেঙ্গে প্রবেশ করার চেষ্টা করলে পুলিশ আইনশৃঙ্খলা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি ঠেকাতে, জানমালের নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করতে এবং আত্মরক্ষার্থে গুলি চালায়," বলেন মি. পাশা।
এতে জোবায়ের মোল্লা নামে স্থানীয় একজন নিহত হয় এবং রাতেই তার পরিবার তাকে দাফন করে।
এ ঘটনায় মামলা দায়েরের প্রস্তুতি চলছে বলে জানাচ্ছে পুলিশ।
করোনাভাইরাসের দ্বিতীয় ঢেউ সামাল দিতে সোমবার থেকে যে লকডাউন শুরু হয়েছে বাংলাদেশে শুরু থেকেই তার বিরোধীতা করছেন বাংলাদেশের ব্যবসায়ীরা।
রবিবার ঢাকার একাধিক স্থানে লকডাউন বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ হয়। ঢাকার নিউমার্কেট এলাকায় ব্যবসায়ীদের সাথে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ, ধাওয়া পাল্টা ধাওয়া ও যানবাহন ভাংচুরের ঘটনা ঘটে।
সোমবারও বাংলাদেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে ব্যবসায়ীরা বিক্ষোভ করেছে বলে খবর আসে।
তবে শেষ পর্যন্ত ফরিদপুরের সালথার এই বিক্ষোভ এবং সংঘর্ষের ঘটনাটিতে প্রানহানীর ঘটনা ঘটলো।
Google translate -
One person has been killed in a clash between police and a group of locals in Faridpur's Saltha near Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
Police say the incident took place on Monday night during a visit to a local market by the Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land).
Additional Superintendent of Police Jamal Pasha said he went to the AC-Land Fokra Bazaar of Saltha Police Station between 8.30pm and 8.30pm and asked him to close a grocery shop there.
"There was an argument between them. At one point, the locals chased AC Land and the people with him. AC Land informed the police. When the police went there, there were clashes with the locals."
A policeman was injured in the clash.
Later, when the policemen went to rescue the injured policeman, the people of the area rallied and attacked the police, the Additional Superintendent of Police alleged.
"At one stage, several thousand people surrounded the Saltha Thana, the Upazila Parishad office. They threw brickbats at the office, broke into the Upazila Nirbahi office, set fire to two vehicles and set fire to the back of the Saltha Thana."
"At one point, the police tried to break through the main gate of Saltha police station to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating, to ensure the safety of life and property, and to shoot in self-defense," he said. Dice.
A local named Mollah of Jobay was killed and his family buried him at night.
Police said they were preparing to file a case in the incident.
Bangladeshi businessmen have been opposing the lockdown that started on Monday to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.
Anti-lockdown protests took place in several places in Dhaka on Sunday. Police clashed with traders in the New Market area of Dhaka, chased them and vandalized vehicles.
It is reported that traders have also protested in different parts of Bangladesh on Monday.
In the end, however, the protests and clashes at Salthar in Faridpur resulted in casualties.
Source : - https://www.bbc.com/bengali/news-56645839
পুলিশ বলছে, সোমবার রাতে স্থানীয় একটি বাজারে উপজেলা সহকারি কমিশনারের (ভূমি) পরিদর্শনকে কেন্দ্র করে এ ঘটনা ঘটে।
অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার জামাল পাশা বলেন, রাত আটটা থেকে সাড়ে আটটার দিকে সালথা থানার এসি-ল্যান্ড ফোকরা বাজারে গিয়েছিলেন এবং সেখানে তিনি একটি মুদি দোকান বন্ধ করতে বলেন।
"এটা নিয়ে তাদের মধ্যে বাক-বিতন্ডা হয়। এক পর্যায়ে স্থানীয় লোকজন এসি ল্যান্ড এবং তার সাথে থাকা লোকজনদের ধাওয়া করে। এসি ল্যান্ড পুলিশকে খবর দেয়। পুলিশ সেখানে গেলে স্থানীয়দের সাথে সংঘর্ষ হয়"।
এ সংঘর্ষে একজন পুলিশ সদস্য আহত হন।
পরে পুলিশ সদস্যরা আহত পুলিশ সদস্যকে উদ্ধার করার জন্য গেলে এলাকার লোকজন সংঘবদ্ধ হয়ে পুলিশের ওপর চড়াও হয় বলে অভিযোগ করেন অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার।
"এক পর্যায়ে এখানকার কয়েক হাজার মানুষ সালথা থানা, উপজেলা পরিষদের অফিস ঘেরাও করে। অফিসের ইটপাটকেল ছোড়ে, উপজেলা নির্বাহী অফিসে ঢুকে ভাংচুর করে, দুইটি গাড়িতে আগুন দিয়ে দেয়, সালথা থানার পিছনের দিকে অগ্নিসংযোগ করে"।
"এক পর্যায়ে সালথা থানার প্রধান ফটক ভেঙ্গে প্রবেশ করার চেষ্টা করলে পুলিশ আইনশৃঙ্খলা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি ঠেকাতে, জানমালের নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করতে এবং আত্মরক্ষার্থে গুলি চালায়," বলেন মি. পাশা।
এতে জোবায়ের মোল্লা নামে স্থানীয় একজন নিহত হয় এবং রাতেই তার পরিবার তাকে দাফন করে।
এ ঘটনায় মামলা দায়েরের প্রস্তুতি চলছে বলে জানাচ্ছে পুলিশ।
করোনাভাইরাসের দ্বিতীয় ঢেউ সামাল দিতে সোমবার থেকে যে লকডাউন শুরু হয়েছে বাংলাদেশে শুরু থেকেই তার বিরোধীতা করছেন বাংলাদেশের ব্যবসায়ীরা।
রবিবার ঢাকার একাধিক স্থানে লকডাউন বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ হয়। ঢাকার নিউমার্কেট এলাকায় ব্যবসায়ীদের সাথে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ, ধাওয়া পাল্টা ধাওয়া ও যানবাহন ভাংচুরের ঘটনা ঘটে।
সোমবারও বাংলাদেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে ব্যবসায়ীরা বিক্ষোভ করেছে বলে খবর আসে।
তবে শেষ পর্যন্ত ফরিদপুরের সালথার এই বিক্ষোভ এবং সংঘর্ষের ঘটনাটিতে প্রানহানীর ঘটনা ঘটলো।
Google translate -
One person has been killed in a clash between police and a group of locals in Faridpur's Saltha near Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
Police say the incident took place on Monday night during a visit to a local market by the Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land).
Additional Superintendent of Police Jamal Pasha said he went to the AC-Land Fokra Bazaar of Saltha Police Station between 8.30pm and 8.30pm and asked him to close a grocery shop there.
"There was an argument between them. At one point, the locals chased AC Land and the people with him. AC Land informed the police. When the police went there, there were clashes with the locals."
A policeman was injured in the clash.
Later, when the policemen went to rescue the injured policeman, the people of the area rallied and attacked the police, the Additional Superintendent of Police alleged.
"At one stage, several thousand people surrounded the Saltha Thana, the Upazila Parishad office. They threw brickbats at the office, broke into the Upazila Nirbahi office, set fire to two vehicles and set fire to the back of the Saltha Thana."
"At one point, the police tried to break through the main gate of Saltha police station to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating, to ensure the safety of life and property, and to shoot in self-defense," he said. Dice.
A local named Mollah of Jobay was killed and his family buried him at night.
Police said they were preparing to file a case in the incident.
Bangladeshi businessmen have been opposing the lockdown that started on Monday to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.
Anti-lockdown protests took place in several places in Dhaka on Sunday. Police clashed with traders in the New Market area of Dhaka, chased them and vandalized vehicles.
It is reported that traders have also protested in different parts of Bangladesh on Monday.
In the end, however, the protests and clashes at Salthar in Faridpur resulted in casualties.
Source : - https://www.bbc.com/bengali/news-56645839