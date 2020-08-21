/ Register

Locals jittery as tigers enter Panchagarh from India

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Homo Sapiens, Aug 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM.

    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...jittery-as-tigers-enter-panchagarh-from-india

    Locals jittery as tigers enter Panchagarh from India
    Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad, Panchagarh
    • Published at 07:51 pm August 21st, 2020
    [​IMG]
    Locals clearing jungles in search of tigers at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila, Panchagarh on Friday, August 21, 2020 Dhaka Tribune


    The authorities have started clearing out bushes and tea gardens at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila assuming that one tiger and two cubs could be hiding in the jungles.

    Thousands of locals in Panchagarh have been passing sleepless nights as several tigers that had reportedly entered into the district from India are roaming freely.

    Panchagarh is located in the extreme north of Bangladesh, and is bounded on three sides by the 288 km long Indian border, with the Darjeeling district on the north, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts on the northeast, Uttar Dinajpur on the west.

    Residents of Muhorijot, Sahebijat, Ushapara and Badiagaz villages under Satmera and Devnagar unions in Sadar and Tetulia upazilas of the district have been under constant fear since they spotted one adult tiger and two cubs in their localities a month ago.

    The locals have limited their movements outside their homes and are guarding their residences at night fearing the tigers could attack them. They claimed the tigers have already killed a cow, a goat and a dog.

    “One of my cows was killed by tigers on Wednesday. And I have spotted the tigers in the tea gardens. Even other villagers saw the tigers when I shouted after seeing them.” said Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Ushapara village.

    “There are some bushes and old tea gardens in our village where tigers can hide. We cannot move freely in fear of tiger attacks. No one was going out of their homes after evening.” said Rubel Rana, a resident of Muhijat village.

    “We are passing sleepless nights after tigers entered into our locality. We requested the authorities to catch or chase away the tigers from our locality.” said another local Hazibuddin.

    Visiting the upazilas, this correspondent saw the villagers were guarding their homes with bamboo sticks at night. Locals are visiting the local markets in groups to avoid tiger attacks.

    The district administration along with the forest department is trying to catch the tigers alive and urged the locals to be cautious and not to kill these animals.

    However, as of filing of this report yesterday, the authorities started clearing out bushes and tea gardens at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila assuming that one tiger and two cubs could be hiding in the jungles.

    Panchagarh Forest Ranger Abdul High said: “Under the order of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), a four-member team including a veterinary surgeon has come here from Dhaka. They are trying to catch the tigers alive with the help of local forest officials.”

    Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Nirbahai Officer Md Arif Hossain said: “It can be confirmed that tigers entered the localities after locals spotted tigers and discovered their pug marks. We talked to the owner of the cow that was killed by tigers. The deputy Commissioner is monitoring the situation closely. Besides, the district administration with the help of forest officials are trying to catch the tigers so that they cannot harm the villagers.”

    We have deployed police and told the locals not to go outside their homes without urgent need.

    Meanwhile, Abdur Rahman, divisional forest officer of Dinajpur, said: “We are trying to find out the exact location of the tigers. We are straining every nerve to catch the tigers alive.”
     
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    I think the forest departments of India and Bangladesh can have a border pact of compensating owners of cattle and sheep that are killed by tigers. This along with ecological education of the locals can ensure that the locals will not kill the tigers.
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    After we capture this tiger and the two cubs, I hope they are not returned, instead they ought to be put into some nature reserve or something of that sort.

    3 tigers can go a long way to keep our tiger population growing.



    And not really, these are tigers, they go where they please especially since some border regions aren't fenced.
     
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM ADVISORS

    Did you consider offering a nice cup of tea to lure him/her and facilitate a capture?
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    The three of them, went straight for the tea gardens, makes you wonder why :enjoy:

     
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    Why don’t they shoot all the tigers
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    And why would they do that ?
     
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    To stop the dangerous meat eating tigers
     
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    Why would we shoot our kinds? Forest authorities should send in tranquilizer teams and bring them to the zoo or a national park
     
    Vikram1

    Vikram1 FULL MEMBER

    Well I was refereeing to that scum who bad mouth India and Indians.

    but this is just for you, data of first six months of 2020.
    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacif...ed-25-bangladeshis-says-rights-group/1902610#
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Yeah, I know those are civilians, what's to brag about here ?


    It's deplorable.


    Another Indians sanghi with a broken moral compass.


    @waz @BHarwana @Foxtrot Alpha @The Eagle might wanna have a look here fellas, he is flamebaiting and quoting news articles and attempting to glorify the death of women and children among other unarmed civilians.
     
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    The suderbans already have a decent tiger population right!!
     
