Locals jittery as tigers enter Panchagarh from India
Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad, Panchagarh
Published at 07:51 pm August 21st, 2020

Locals clearing jungles in search of tigers at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila, Panchagarh on Friday, August 21, 2020 Dhaka Tribune

The authorities have started clearing out bushes and tea gardens at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila assuming that one tiger and two cubs could be hiding in the jungles.

Thousands of locals in Panchagarh have been passing sleepless nights as several tigers that had reportedly entered into the district from India are roaming freely.

Panchagarh is located in the extreme north of Bangladesh, and is bounded on three sides by the 288 km long Indian border, with the Darjeeling district on the north, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts on the northeast, Uttar Dinajpur on the west.

Residents of Muhorijot, Sahebijat, Ushapara and Badiagaz villages under Satmera and Devnagar unions in Sadar and Tetulia upazilas of the district have been under constant fear since they spotted one adult tiger and two cubs in their localities a month ago.

The locals have limited their movements outside their homes and are guarding their residences at night fearing the tigers could attack them. They claimed the tigers have already killed a cow, a goat and a dog.

"One of my cows was killed by tigers on Wednesday. And I have spotted the tigers in the tea gardens. Even other villagers saw the tigers when I shouted after seeing them." said Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Ushapara village.

"There are some bushes and old tea gardens in our village where tigers can hide. We cannot move freely in fear of tiger attacks. No one was going out of their homes after evening." said Rubel Rana, a resident of Muhijat village.

"We are passing sleepless nights after tigers entered into our locality. We requested the authorities to catch or chase away the tigers from our locality." said another local Hazibuddin.

Visiting the upazilas, this correspondent saw the villagers were guarding their homes with bamboo sticks at night. Locals are visiting the local markets in groups to avoid tiger attacks.

The district administration along with the forest department is trying to catch the tigers alive and urged the locals to be cautious and not to kill these animals.

However, as of filing of this report yesterday, the authorities started clearing out bushes and tea gardens at Muhorijot and Sahebijat villages under Sadar upazila assuming that one tiger and two cubs could be hiding in the jungles.

Panchagarh Forest Ranger Abdul High said: "Under the order of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), a four-member team including a veterinary surgeon has come here from Dhaka. They are trying to catch the tigers alive with the help of local forest officials."

Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Nirbahai Officer Md Arif Hossain said: "It can be confirmed that tigers entered the localities after locals spotted tigers and discovered their pug marks. We talked to the owner of the cow that was killed by tigers. The deputy Commissioner is monitoring the situation closely. Besides, the district administration with the help of forest officials are trying to catch the tigers so that they cannot harm the villagers."

We have deployed police and told the locals not to go outside their homes without urgent need.

Meanwhile, Abdur Rahman, divisional forest officer of Dinajpur, said: "We are trying to find out the exact location of the tigers. We are straining every nerve to catch the tigers alive."