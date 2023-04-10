What's new

Locally Produced Electric Buses To Hit Islamabad Streets in June !

FB_IMG_1681127330717.jpg


The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has started production of electric buses on the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) demand.
Sources in CDA told that NRTC has informed CDA that it has started production of buses. NRTC will hand over the first batch of 30 electric buses next month
According to CDA officials, the drivers will be trained after the first batch of electric buses from NRTC arrives. After two weeks of training for drivers, these buses will be on the roads of Islamabad in the first week of June. In the first phase these buses will be operated on 2 routes, these electric buses will connect IJP and Taramri with the Central Metro Bus System.
 
Why is National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC)" assembling buses ? Seems odd - what is the mission statement for what National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) is meant to be doing ???
 

