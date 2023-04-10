Locally Produced Electric Buses To Hit Islamabad Streets in June !

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has started production of electric buses on the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) demand.Sources in CDA told that NRTC has informed CDA that it has started production of buses. NRTC will hand over the first batch of 30 electric buses next monthAccording to CDA officials, the drivers will be trained after the first batch of electric buses from NRTC arrives. After two weeks of training for drivers, these buses will be on the roads of Islamabad in the first week of June. In the first phase these buses will be operated on 2 routes, these electric buses will connect IJP and Taramri with the Central Metro Bus System.