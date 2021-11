Locally-made Television dominating Bangladesh market: Survey

mb444 said: Excellent news.... Walton really has been a pathfinder company that has ushered in a dawn of consumer goods manufacturing in the country that is opening up opportunities for others as well. They are literally dragging everyone upwards..



Unfortunately, there is almost zero market for third rate needles. You either make the best of the best or you don't. For both household and industrial needles.



Any 3rd world country can set up needle-making plants, does not mean their needles will sell.

There are myriad reasons for this

Yes - Needles should be in the list of locally value added goods, but only a handful of companies globally (Half a dozen or less) have cornered that global market. It is a highly automated production process with proprietary machinery and quality control. I have posted on this many years ago. https://schmetzneedles.com/ is one of the most famous German makers. https://organ-needles.com/english/ in Japan is another one.I respect @bluesky bhais opinion, but to invest in a capital intensive industry like this in Bangladesh (as opposed to labor intensive, which is our forte of value addition) is risky and not profitable enough - unless Bangladesh govt. says tomorrow that it will stop import of all sewing needles from overseas. And then - again, we will only have a captive market for needles for a few years, until Garments industry leaves for cheaper shores in say 15~20 years.Ditto for sewing machines, which are made in China at costs lower than that if we produce in Bangladesh.....These investment decisions are made by hard-nosed local business-people who put their money on-the-line and at-risk, and they will only do it when there is ample prospect of profit. It has little to do with technological capability or mental aptitude.At some point, Organ-Needles or Schmetz may have transferred production to Bangladesh - but they have not. Though we are the second largest apparel exporter country in the world.Why would they, since Bangladesh govt. has not increased tariff on needle imports and encouraged local production? It is Bangladesh govt. policy that is at fault. Half-educated BCS ahammuks in our govt. are clueless on what to encourage using tariff policy.BTW Organ Needles has facilities in Vietnam, Shanghai and Chongqing. Don't know about Schmetz. Tariff policies in those countries helped establish this industry there. @bluesky bhai is correct that we have a bunch of uneducated gadha idiots in govt. who have not created a tariff structure to encourage local investments in making of industrial inputs for apparel. The tariff revisions that encouraged the growth of the local motorcycle and cellphone industries are ample evidence that this will work. However these were "happy accidents" that Hasina is now taking full credit for. More needs to be done.