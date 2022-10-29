What's new

Local US governments keep buying Chinese telecoms gear despite Washington’s warnings, report finds​

  • Federal regulations do not apply to US states, but Joe Biden’s administration has urged local leaders to align their policies with national security efforts
  • At least 1,681 US state and local entities bought equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Dahua and Hytera between 2015 and 2021, new study shows

1667038511313.png

Federal agencies in the US have been banned from buying Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Dahua, and Hytera gear since 2018. Pictured are displays of surveillance cameras made by Huawei. Photo: AP

Local and state governments in the US have continued to buy Chinese telecoms gear despite Washington’s efforts to purge the equipment from national supply chains, a new academic study has found.
The findings were released just weeks after reports that the US Federal Communications Commission will vote to block all new sales of Huawei and ZTE telecoms equipment on national security grounds.
According to the study by George Washington University’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology, between 2015 and 2021 at least 1,681 state and local entities bought equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Dahua and Hytera.
