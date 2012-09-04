Local bodies of Karachi: PTI urges SC to direct Sindh govt to provide funds

The PTI and Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development, on Tuesday filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, and cited the Federation through secretary Cabinet, secretary Ministry of Finance, chief secretary Sindh, secretary Local Government, Sindh, secretary Sindh Assembly, secretary Finance Sindh, and Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians as respondents.The petitioner said that the purposes of devolution of powers to the local government institutions was to fulfill the requirements of Article 140-A as well as Articles 3, 4, 9, 14, 16, 17,19, 19A and 25 of the Constitution.They requested the apex court to pass such interim orders for the purposes of devolution of powers to the local government institutions for the compliance of Article 140-A of the Constitution in letter and spirit.The certain provisions of the Act of 2013 are ultra vires the Constitution.The Act of 2013, particularly sections 74 and 75, thereof, are in total violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution and the various judgments of this Court in as much as the total administrative and financial control of local government has been kept by the province, whereas, theThe main reason for Karachi’s problems is that the local body institutions have not been allowed to be established and the principle of Article 140-A of the Constitution, in which political, administrative and financial powers are to be devolved upon local bodies, is not being implemented.As a result, the lives of millions of people of Karachi and other areas of Sindh are being threatened.Copyright Business Recorder, 2020=========didn;t say anything about mass transit, master plan, all of which were part of CDGK of Musharraf.regards