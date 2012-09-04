What's new

Local bodies of Karachi: PTI urges SC to direct Sindh govt to provide funds

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,719
-31
11,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appro-ached the apex court praying to direct the Sindh government to provide funds to the local bodies of Karachi in order to effectively carry out its local body obligations for local governance and make the cities of Sindh, including Karachi, a better and more livable place.

The PTI and Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development, on Tuesday filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, and cited the Federation through secretary Cabinet, secretary Ministry of Finance, chief secretary Sindh, secretary Local Government, Sindh, secretary Sindh Assembly, secretary Finance Sindh, and Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians as respondents.

They prayed before the Supreme Court to declare sections 74 and 75 of the Act of 2013 as well as Section 18 of the Sindh Buildings Control Ordinance, 1979 ultra vires the Constitution, void ab initio and of no legal effect.

The petitioner said that the purposes of devolution of powers to the local government institutions was to fulfill the requirements of Article 140-A as well as Articles 3, 4, 9, 14, 16, 17,19, 19A and 25 of the Constitution.

They further prayed to the apex court to pass directions to the respondents to release all the funds due and payable to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation including the release of its share of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) along with markup and additional markup.

The Supreme Court also declare that the provision of water and sewerage being basic municipal functions be devolved to the local government.

They requested the apex court to pass such interim orders for the purposes of devolution of powers to the local government institutions for the compliance of Article 140-A of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

The petitioners said that the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 and certain allied laws had been passed, which were in utter violation of Articles 140-A and 32 of the Constitution, and directly infringed upon and violated the fundamental rights of the people of Sindh enshrined therein to have a true representative local government fully equipped with the necessary political, administrative and financial powers to carry on the works and functions of local government.

The certain provisions of the Act of 2013 are ultra vires the Constitution.

The Act of 2013, particularly sections 74 and 75, thereof, are in total violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution and the various judgments of this Court in as much as the total administrative and financial control of local government has been kept by the province, whereas, the local authorities have only been created as a sham without any real functions or financial power.

The main reason for Karachi’s problems is that the local body institutions have not been allowed to be established and the principle of Article 140-A of the Constitution, in which political, administrative and financial powers are to be devolved upon local bodies, is not being implemented.

As a result, the lives of millions of people of Karachi and other areas of Sindh are being threatened.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

=========

didn;t say anything about mass transit, master plan, all of which were part of CDGK of Musharraf.

regards
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,126
5
4,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
That is the correct approach if 18th amendment is not to be abolished.

However, this must be enforced by Federal and Judicial powers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W.11 Ex Karachi mayor Wasim Akhter confirms Supreme court has taken notice of Local bodies empowerment Article-140 A Social & Current Events 4
rockstar08 Local Body Elections Karachi .. Social & Current Events 72
darkinsky PPP Sind govt has changed 6 Karachi administrators in 6 months, no local bodies in sight Pakistani Siasat 0
darkinsky Restoration Of Local Bodies Governments In Karachi Pakistani Siasat 0
Jyotish India: Jammu and Kashmir set for first-ever local body polls Central & South Asia 6
Champion_Usmani Body Exhumed in Uttar Pradesh After 22 Years Undecomposed, Locals Call it 'Miracle' Members Club 21
ghazi52 IHC orders authorities to give power local body representatives Insaf - Justice 0
waraich66 New Local Bodies System approved by Federal Government !!! Pakistani Siasat 19
zeroboy PM Imran Khan Press Conference | New Local Bodies system | 6 May 2019 Pakistani Siasat 1
Mentee New LG law envisages local bodies free of DCs’ control Pakistani Siasat 30

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top