LoC-like situation, police pointing guns at each other — images from Assam-Mizoram border
ThePrint brings you images from Kulichera on the Assam-Mizoram border, where both states have been laying claim to a five-km stretch of land.
PRAVEEN JAIN and ANANYA BHARDWAJ 4 August, 2021 11:05 am IST
Mizoram Police post at Kulichera on Assam-Mizoram border | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Silchar (Assam): It is raining heavily and the stretch leading to Kulichera, another major flashpoint between the two states, where border outposts of Assam Police and Mizoram Police are situated is smeared in mud.
The two posts, barely 50 m apart, are separated by a nullah, and it’s a LoC-like situation — police personnel eyeball to eyeball, with automatic weapons pointed right at each other.
A rickety bamboo bridge connects the two posts and all personnel have been instructed to not leave the posts unguarded at any point.
At this battlefront-like border, tensions between the two states have been simmering for nearly a year. It is at Kulichera on the Assam-Mizoram border where both states have been laying claim to a five-km stretch of land.
It all began last year in November, when miscreants from Mizoram allegedly bombed a lower primary school, which was constructed by the Assam government in 2009, claiming that it was built on their land. Then, on 8 July, Assam started building a pucca road in the area, leading to the school, claiming the area to be their territory, to which Mizoram objected and built a new post ahead of the school.
In fact, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in the area were anticipating a flare-up at this border and had alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs just a week before the 26 July clash at Varaingte-Lailapur border.
ThePrint’s photo editor Praveen Jain brings you images from yet another sensitive Assam-Mizoram border area.
The Mizoram Police post (left) and the Assam border post at Kulichera are separated by just a nullah | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Assam Police personnel at their border post in Kulichera | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Mizoram Police personnel keep an eye on the Assam post | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
CRPF jawans heading towards Mizoram border post at Kulichera | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Mizoram Police personnel keep an eye on Assam post | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
CRPF jawans communicating with Mizoram Police via phone at Kulichera post | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
CRPF jawans at Kulichera post | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Mizoram Police personnel keep an eye on movement of Assam Police force | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
A view of Assam Police camp at Kulichera | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
A view of Mizoram Police camp at Kulichera | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
A Mizoram Police personnel inspecting his rifle | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Another post of Assam Police personnel at Kulichera | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint
