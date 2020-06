LAC is not an official agreement or line, LAC is just a concept anyway. India should not have violated LAC with China, why build roads, buildings, military structure when in 1992 agreement, India and China agreed, LAC was null and void before 2010 even.



And then final nail in coffin came, when India legally lost by abrogating and removing Article 370 and Article 35A, Pakistan and China has legal basis to "force war" onto India. What India and PM Modi thinks is India inherited British India colonial empire while Pakistan and China has gone back to 1948 agreements. Legitimacy of Conflict are now clearly with Pakistan and China. Shimla & Siachen Agreements, LOC, LAC and other Johnson Line made British lines all are NULL and Void, totally scarped by Pakistan and China.

Click to expand...