LoC ceasefire agreement broken by Pakistan

Jammu, Sept 6: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Tuesday said that there was “unprovoked firing by Pak rangers” on its patrol in Arnia sector in Jammu.In a brief statement issued here, the BSF said befitting reply was given to the firing by Pak rangers.“Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on BSF Patroling party in Arnia Sector,” a spokesperson of the paramilitary forces said in the statement to GNS.He said that there was no loss or injury to BSF troops. At the same time, no claim was made regarding any casualty or otherwise to Pak rangers.