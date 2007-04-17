Silverblaze
LOC Ceasefire – A humble opinion
Absolute respect to Pakistani troops and its civilians who have sacrificed their lives in brutal attacks by the Hindutva army. No one can even think of endangering very precious lives our soldiers and civilians.
From a Pakistan perspective, however, this ceasefire announcement signifies a pessimistic approach at a time when RSS ruled india was under significant military and economic pressure. Nothing is normal after 5th August 2019. Indian illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOK) is completely locked and no one knows or might never know the scale of massacre being conducted just like we never knew the genocide after the indian invasion of the State of Hyderabad Deccan in 1948. Agreeing to ceasefire without any relief to Kashmiris and without even asking for a cessation of anti Pakistan activities from Afghanistan, is futile in one’s opinion.
RSS ruled india’s new strategy
RSS ruled india is very much committed to a two front war. The tactic now is there will be a two front war but one at a time. Hindutva military has assessed that war with Pakistan will continue which includes military coercion, terror attacks, Psy Ops and disinformation (fake news).
While with China, Quad with few others will develop a military posture against China. Furthermore, after failing in Hong Kong, battle grounds will now be moved to Tibet and Xinjiang. Disinformation, insurgency and radicalization are the tools that will most likely be used in Tibet and Xinjiang. I humbly tried to explain this in opinion articles.Part 1 and Part 2.
RSS’s possible actions in Kashmir
Since 1947, RSS ruled india with full support from its hindu population has successfully changed the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Ladakh now boast a clear non muslim majority. Only Kashmir Vale which has an area slightly bigger than AJK is now a muslim majority area.
RSS plans to settle more hindus in Jammu particularly to swell up their population so collectively the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir can claim a complete non muslim majority. They are very close to achieving this goal. Once this happens, they could restore Jammu and Kashmir as a state with a non muslim majority or make Jammu a new state with Ladakh and transform the Kashmir vale completely into a military island like Gaza with a status of a union territory ruled directly from the national capital. They could even hold a plebiscite with observers from friends like UK, US, France and even some Arab country and claim the matter to be resolved.
There seems to be a certain ambiguity in Government of Pakistan and its military’s thinking. RSS ruled india is setting up new normals and GOP and PA seem to react. Either Pakistan was under some foreign pressure or domestic situation compelled it to harp on the mantra of peace, whatever it may be, some would doubt the wisdom of agreeing to a ceasefire without a bargain.
We only hope Pakistan and China have unanimously agreed to let india off the hook with a more strategic goal in mind.
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @waz @PaklovesTurkiye @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Psychic @Hakikat ve Hikmet @Starlord @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dalit @masterchief_mirza @Meengla @Pakistan Ka Beta @Clutch
Sorry could not tag more respected members
