Pakistan Rangers stonewall India's attempt to broker peace at the border

HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan has been silent towards India's overture for peace. A meeting scheduled between the two border forces for today stood cancelled. The BSF lost two of its head constables in unprovoked firing.



Pakistan Rangers on Monday ditched Border Security Force (BSF) efforts to call a sector commander meet between Jammu and Sialkot.



The effort to de-escalate tensions at the International Border (IB) was stonewalled by soldiers across the border.



As guns and shelling continue to roar across the IB, there has been a deafening silence on part of the Pakistan Rangers towards India's overture for peace.



A meeting scheduled between the two border forces on January 22 stood cancelled.



IG BSF Ram Avtar told India Today, "January 22 was fixed as a day by both sides for a flag meeting at the Octroi but there has been no response from Pakistan Rangers who continue to indulge in heavy firing. We are still retaliating."



The fresh round of aggression in 2018 began on January 4 when a BSF head constable was shot dead in Samba Sector by Pakistan Rangers who used small arms and mortar shells to attack a BSF Post.



The BSF retaliated with aggression. A flag meeting of sector commander conference was sought the same day by Pakistan rangers.



Knowing Pakistan's dubious policy too well, the BSF put forward the request for a flag meet formally in black and white.



A phone call from the Indian side was responded to by the Pakistan staff officer who tersely told the Indian counterpart that the sector commander of Sialkot was currently unavailable.



He took the request for a call back, however it never came from the Pakistan side.



On January 10 a request for a meeting was fixed for January 18.



The Pakistan side again delayed the sector commander flag meeting showing unwillingness to appear.



This time a tentative meeting was fixed for January 18. But on January 17, Pakistan upped the ante and fired indiscriminately in which a BSF post and civilian area were targeted.



A "no show" on Monday was only a reiteration of Pakistan's policy, a senior officer of the force told India Today.



The last Sector Commander meet was held on September 29, 2017.



Though on the face of it the meeting was successful, the BSF realised that Pakistan cannot be taken at face value.



Less than 24 hours after the meeting, the BSF detected an unfinished tunnel while a BSF patrol was on a routine job that morning at Mukesh Border out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector.



Since January 4 this year, the Jammu region has witnessed indiscriminate firing at civilian areas at the International Border.



The BSF has lost two of its head constables in unprovoked firing while over 12 civilians have died in firing from across the IB by Pakistan Rangers.



If this was not enough, Pakistan has escalated tension along IB engaging almost all sectors.



On Monday the firing continued in RS Pura, Arnia and Akhnoor sector.