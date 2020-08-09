What's new

Lobbyists working for Bangladesh govt in the US

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
12,423
0
14,107
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
en.prothomalo.com

Lobbyists working for Bangladesh govt in the US

The Washington-based lobbyist firm BGR last year worked for Bangladesh basically on human rights issues, presenting the government’s explanations to non-government organisations and the media
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com
Lobbyists working for Bangladesh govt in the US
Kamal Ahmed
Published: 10 Jan 2022, 16:57

Lobbyists working for Bangladesh govt in the US


Several lobbyist groups have been working actively on behalf of the Bangladesh government in the US, keeping up contact with the administration, policymakers, human rights groups and the media there. The Washington-based lobbyist firm BGR has been working for the Bangladesh government for at least eight years now. It has been presenting a case for Bangladesh regarding the allegations of human rights violations by RAB and several other issues. This was revealed in the latest updates on the US Department of Justice’s website.

On 10 December last year, the US imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as well as seven of the force’s former and incumbent officers on charges of violating human rights. Following these sanctions, several quarters within the government and the ruling party maintained that lobbyists had been appointed in the US to carry out an anti-government campaign. It was hinted that it was such anti-government lobbyists who were behind the sanctions.

The US lobbyist firms are contractually engaged to work in exchange of fees to support and promote the interests of the governments of various countries, political parties and business establishments. They basically maintain contact with US senators, congressmen and other political and policymaking bodies of the country and try to exert influence in various policy decisions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
China’s Stake in Bangladesh Is Overplayed
Replies
2
Views
853
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
Why I’m Losing Hope in India
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
6K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom