Lobbyists working for Bangladesh govt in the US

Kamal AhmedPublished: 10 Jan 2022, 16:57Several lobbyist groups have been working actively on behalf of the Bangladesh government in the US, keeping up contact with the administration, policymakers, human rights groups and the media there. The Washington-based lobbyist firm BGR has been working for the Bangladesh government for at least eight years now. It has been presenting a case for Bangladesh regarding the allegations of human rights violations by RAB and several other issues. This was revealed in the latest updates on the US Department of Justice’s website.On 10 December last year, the US imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as well as seven of the force’s former and incumbent officers on charges of violating human rights. Following these sanctions, several quarters within the government and the ruling party maintained that lobbyists had been appointed in the US to carry out an anti-government campaign. It was hinted that it was such anti-government lobbyists who were behind the sanctions.The US lobbyist firms are contractually engaged to work in exchange of fees to support and promote the interests of the governments of various countries, political parties and business establishments. They basically maintain contact with US senators, congressmen and other political and policymaking bodies of the country and try to exert influence in various policy decisions.