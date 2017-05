Violent protests over prolonged load-shedding claimed 2 lives and left 14 others injured in Dargai, Malakand. The protest was carried out by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday.The clash occurred after tensions in the province reached a pitch over extended power load-shedding in several districts throughout the week.The two fatalities were confirmed by Malakand Deputy Commissioner Syed Zafar Ali Shah who added that Dargai assistant commissioner Sardar Bahadur Khan was among those injured in the clash.To control the worsening situation, Malakand Levies shot at the protesters which resulted in the death of Javed Khan, a former president of the Insaf Students Federation at the Dargai College, and Latif, another PTI workerViolence ensued after a large number of locals from the Wartair union council gathered to protest against power outages. According to eyewitness accounts, baton-wielding protesters stormed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (Pesco) Dargai subdivision office and set the subdivision II offices on fire.Read More: #MaryamLightChaliGai: How will the energy crisis affect PML-N Politics? The protestors then went on a rampage, smashing computers, doors, and windowpanes, tearing up office records and damaging the executive engineer’s vehicle.To control the worsening situation, Malakand Levies shot at the protesters which resulted in the death of Javed Khan, a former president of the Insaf Students Federation at the Dargai College, and Latif, another PTI worker. Fourteen other protesters were also gravely injured.The shooting further enraged the protesters gathered who then proceeded to the Dargai Chowk and closed Malakand Road to traffic. They threw stones at vehicles, shops, offices and billboards in Dargai Bazaar and torched the Dargai police station.Due to the severity of the situation army troops were called in because the district administration failed to placate the angry crowd.Amidst mass protests over the government’s inability to fulfill its promises regarding ending of load-shedding, The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) on Monday. He is said to have expressed his displeasure in no uncertain terms and came down hard on the parties responsible.During the meeting officials from the Ministry of Water and Power briefed him on causes of load-shedding and steps taken to deal with it. Another CCE meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (today).“The prime minister expressed displeasure over the schedule of the load-shedding and directed that minimum load-shedding be carried out during the month of Ramazan,” said the statement issued after the CEC meeting.“I was told that the situation would improve in the coming days. This looks to be far from happening and there isn’t much we have done. Why?”