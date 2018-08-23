/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

LOAD WEDDING TAKES A SLOW START ON DAY ONE (flop)

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by dil_dil, Aug 23, 2018 at 10:55 PM.

  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 10:55 PM #1
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 851 / -12
    Country:
    Somalia
    Location:
    Sudan
    Load Wedding opens low as film has taken slowest start among all Eid releases. Film got hit by mega Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 as most of the actual day footfall went to Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. Film did have very good trailer but looks like Punjabi circuits footfall haven’t really come out for the film. One reason can be lead actor who is also in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

    Film raked in around 90lacs approx on Eid Day One which is a decent number if we look at mega clash but film had got good number of shows and this number is actually on the lower side. Film opened low in the morning due to Eid festivities but there wasn’t much pick through out the day which should have come. Film recorded low numbers in plexes but mass circuits should have seen good numbers but film has been low there too.


    Film will definitely see big growth today but day one is low so film will need to grow atleast more than double today to have some chances at boxoffice. Film’s day one numbers are lowest for any Nabeel Qureshi film’s Eid Day One numbers other than Na Maloom Afraad.
    http://boxofficedetail.com/load-wedding-eid-day-one-business-pakistan/
     
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 11:24 PM #2
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,734
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,820 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Again geo flopped a film i saw promotion for jpna2 everywhere from tv to billboards this has less to do with story more to do with marketing
     
  3. Aug 23, 2018 at 11:35 PM #3
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,125
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 8,965 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    90 Lakh on first day is still decent number. Let see how it shows in coming days.
     
  4. Aug 23, 2018 at 11:50 PM #4
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 851 / -12
    Country:
    Somalia
    Location:
    Sudan
    All these are 3rd rate actors and movies being survived purely on eid festival. Teefa was also geo release and it was super hit despite not releasing on eid.
     
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 12:04 AM #5
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,734
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,820 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    List of highest-grossing Pakistani films




    1 Punjab Nahi Jaungi 2017 Six Sigma Plus
    Salman Iqbal Films Urdu
    Punjabi ₨51.65 crore (US$5.16 million) [1][2]
    2 Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2015 Six Sigma Plus Urdu ₨49.44 crore (US$4.94 million) [3][4]
    3 Bin Roye 2015 Hum Films Urdu ₨40.12 crore (US$4.01 million) [5][6]
    4 Teefa in Trouble 2018 Lightingale Productions
    Geo Films Urdu
    Punjabi ₨40.03 crore (US$3.8 million) [7][8]
    5 Waar 2013 MindWorks Media
    Off Road Studios Urdu
    English ₨34.65 crore (US$3.46 million) [9]
    6 Wrong No. 2015 YNH Films Urdu ₨30.25 crore (US$3.02 million) [5]
    7 Actor In Law 2016 Filmwala Pictures Urdu ₨30.05 crore (US$3.00 million) [10][11]
    8 Janaan 2016 IRK Films Urdu
    Pashto ₨30.00 crore (US$3.00 million) [3][12]
    9 Khuda Kay Liye 2007 Shoman Productions Urdu
    English ₨25.00 crore (US$2.50 million) [13]
    10 Ho Mann Jahaan 2016 The Vision Factory Films Urdu ₨22.50 crore (US$2.25 million) [14][15]
    11 Lahore Se Aagey 2016 AN Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,
    Showcase Films Urdu ₨21.60 crore (US$2.16 million) [3][16]
    12 Na Maloom Afraad 2 2017 Filmwala Pictures
    Excellency Films Urdu ₨21.00 crore (US$2.00 million) [17][18]


    Wanna know what no 1 and 2 had in common?
    Mehwish Hayat
    [​IMG]
    The raw numbers disagree with your claim
     
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 12:18 AM #6
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 851 / -12
    Country:
    Somalia
    Location:
    Sudan
    Numbers backup my claim, all top grossing movies released on eid apart from Teefa. This is how budha khusat Humayun saeed can get away with crap acting and movies along with Fahad.
     
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 12:19 AM #7
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 851 / -12
    Country:
    Somalia
    Location:
    Sudan
    Our industry will never grow if all them make movies just for eid.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 2, Guests: 2)