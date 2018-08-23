LOAD WEDDING TAKES A SLOW START ON DAY ONE (flop)

Load Wedding opens low as film has taken slowest start among all Eid releases. Film got hit by mega Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 as most of the actual day footfall went to Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. Film did have very good trailer but looks like Punjabi circuits footfall haven’t really come out for the film. One reason can be lead actor who is also in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.Film raked in around 90lacs approx on Eid Day One which is a decent number if we look at mega clash but film had got good number of shows and this number is actually on the lower side. Film opened low in the morning due to Eid festivities but there wasn’t much pick through out the day which should have come. Film recorded low numbers in plexes but mass circuits should have seen good numbers but film has been low there too.Film will definitely see big growth today but day one is low so film will need to grow atleast more than double today to have some chances at boxoffice. Film’s day one numbers are lowest for any Nabeel Qureshi film’s Eid Day One numbers other than Na Maloom Afraad.