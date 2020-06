People from various parts of Pakistan, can you describe the situation of Load shedding in your areas ? I mean because of lock down market , industries , malls and much of the cities major power consumption areas are close but still suddenly the Load shedding increase in Karachi , now I live in Karachi so i know about it , so people can share their situation ? last year the load shedding was non existent in my areas and many other areas my relatives and friends live, but suddenly Load shedding restarted , from 3-6 hours depends on Area .. Gulshan where i live we have around 3 hours divided by 1 hour each , one of my friends in his areas face 6 hours divided into 2 hours each .



Why the hell is sudden Load shedding increase ? One reason i thought that some people might be stealing electricity but in my township its no possible, KE people come to check our meters 2-4 times in week, and bills for this month came extensively high, just for a ref I live in a 120 Gaz house with roughly 2 AC , 2 Fridge and 1 water motor, we have two portions .. just for my portion with 1 AC , 1 Fridge we got a bill of 41,000 PKR when all month we run our AC at 26 , and we never Runs the AC for continuously for hours because my father is old and he can not sleep in extreme cold temp, so we run at intervals of 1-2 hour than shut down AC for next 2-3 hours than run again ..



What the hell is Provincial Govt or Federal Govt doing ? why no one is taking notice of that shit ?

Click to expand...