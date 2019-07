recently on 22nd of July, we had the worst Power outage because it "BARELY DRIZZLED" in Karachi.

It continued till next day, 23rd of July. And had more power outages on 24th as well.

FFS, it's been 72 years man. 72 years!! and the infrastructure gives up with a little shower.

I'm not angry at the current govt but the previous once, bitches didn't even give a crap about upgrading the infrastructure making it capable to withstand Rainy season.

