Load shedding increased across the country

Humiliated public lifeIttefaq reportPublished: 08 July 2022, 02:33Load shedding has increased across the countryLoadshedding has increased across the country. As a result, the normal working environment in shops, businesses and offices is being destroyed. Public life is being disrupted. Eight districts of the division including Rangpur have been affected by load shedding. Customers are not getting electricity for 12 to 14 hours.Sometimes load shedding lasts for three to four hours. Hundreds of factories are on the verge of closure. With this, the suffering of hot people is increasing. Electricity consumers said that on the one hand there is no electricity and on the other hand their normal activities are being disrupted due to extreme heat. Students' education is also being disrupted.Meanwhile, the total power generation capacity of B Baria's Ashuganj Power Station is about 1300 MW. But now the production is only seven hundred megawatts. This has increased the suffering of the customers. Customers there said that the coming and going of electricity is regular here. Many are not able to do normal activities.On the one hand, intense heat and intense load shedding have made life miserable. According to DESCO, they are able to provide electricity for an average of 14 to 15 hours in Rajshahi. The rest of the time is load shedding. One customer said, "We didn't know when the electricity would go off." Now I am wondering when the electricity comes. Another customer said the power was going up again and again, and the government said it was increasing. That's how it is.Another customer said that the people have started crying due to lack of electricity. Many are not able to take a bath. Not even drinking water. Shirin Yasmin, supervising engineer of DESCO, said that load shedding will continue to increase from 11 am. Load shedding will come down from 12 o'clock at night. The rest of the time we have to do load shedding.According to the Khulna office, people in Khulna region have suffered due to load shedding of electricity. Khulna residents have been frustrated by load shedding for the last three days. During the day as well as late at night, the game of hide and seek of electricity is going on.The West Zone Power Distribution Company (Ozopadiko) has faced a power shortage of 136 MW in 21 districts in the south-west. The power department says there has been a sudden shortage of gas and diesel. As a result, it is not possible to supply electricity against the demand.Fahim Muntasir Safin, an HSC candidate from Khulna Government BL College, said there was no electricity for several days and nights. The electricity is going off, especially at night. It is having problems to study. Saidul Islam of Sonadanga area of the city said, electricity is coming and going frequently.This is harming the education of the children. And I'm not going to stay indoors in the sweltering heat. Khulna Rural Electricity Association General Manager. Zillur Rahman said that there are about 4 lakh customers of Palli Bidyut. Production is being disrupted due to gas shortage. Khulna district needs 75-80 MW of electricity per day for rural electricity. There is a deficit of 15 MW. Occasionally the deficit is increasing.Azharul Islam, managing director of Ozopadiko, said the supply has declined against the demand for electricity. This has been going on for the last three days. This is happening not only in Khulna, but all over the country. The reason, he said, was the shortage of electricity due to the gas and diesel crisis. However, he expressed hope that the situation would end soon.The Sirajganj representative said that the public life of the district has become unbearable due to load shedding. Factory production is declining. Nesco Sirajganj office executive engineer. Abdur Rauf said the supply of electricity to the national grid has been reduced due to the decline in production of gas-fired power plants due to the gas crisis.Companiganj (Noakhali) Correspondent said that due to the crisis in gas and fuel oil, power generation in Noakhali's Companiganj Upazila has come down due to excessive load shedding. Noakhali Rural Electricity Association (REB) Companiganj zonal office DGM. Zahirul Islam said that the number of rural electricity customers is 56 thousand.To meet its demand, 16 MW of electricity is required in peak hours every day. There we get only 8-9 megawatts of electricity. Basurhat Power Supply Station (PDB) Residential Engineer (RE) Solaiman said PDB has 23,000 subscribers. At the rate of seven megawatts of electricity in proportion to the demand, we get half of it, three and a half megawatts.Nangalkot (Comilla) correspondent said, the people of the upazila have become restless due to the terrible power outage. For the last two weeks, public life has been disrupted due to severe load shedding. With the coming and going of electricity 10-15 times a day, there is no electricity for hours. SSC, Dakhil and HSC candidates are in trouble due to terrible load shedding. Due to the coming and going of electricity and load shedding, various products including household electronic products are being destroyed.Nangalkot Zonal Office DGM Neel Madhav Banik said that there was terrible load shedding due to shortfall in power supply. I am not getting any proper solution after repeated consultations with the higher authorities to solve the problem.Chandnaish (Chittagong) correspondent said that about 6,000 customers of rural electricity in Chandnaish have gone bankrupt. Over the last few days, people have become restless due to excessive load shedding of rural electricity. In this regard, AGM of Chandnaish Palli Bidyut Zonal Office Huday Hossain said, 15 MW in Chandnaish to meet the demand of rural electricity customers.