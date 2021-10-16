Lo bhai, drums of another Sir-gi-Kal Satarike is already started banging

Pakistani Chai
Its funny how Indians want Pakistani's to take their Tucche Politicians threats seriously
I bet in 3 years, our Army can afford a couple of more Pilots of IAF and give them some doodh patti ?BC mehngai bhut ho gai hai chai- jet fuel - amraam - roti - medical tests - ka kharcha last time wala udhar per diya tha last time .
kab tak ye roz roz ka natak chaly ga ?
i have find indians wired they still saying mig-21 was crshed even parvin said 2 weeks ago crashed in fact it was shot down . then they totally eat the 6 locations we bombed in IOK and shotdown of chopper . no one even talk to it anymoreI bet in 3 years, our Army can afford a couple of more Pilots of IAF and give them some doodh patti ?