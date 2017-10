The pact was signed in 2015. In fact, Cochin Shipyard went public in August this year by raising funds to part-fund a new dry dock to build specialised and technologically advanced bigger ships such as LNG carriers.

“Building sophisticated and high-priced LNG ships could be a success story for the ‘Make in India’ plank,” said an industry source.

“But the government is frittering away a golden opportunity for India to enter the LNG shipbuilding space though sheer lack of decision-making. This is particularly galling when a world-class shipbuilder is willing to share technology,” he said.

Many workers from Cochin Shipyard have been trained in LNG ship construction at Samsung after the technology pact was signed, indicating the South Korean chaebol’s seriousness and intent to build LNG ships in Cochin Shipyard.

“If there is no significant progress on the plan by December, the technology pact will lapse,”

To implement the plan, the government directed a “reluctant” GAIL to incorporate a clause in the tender conditions. Accordingly, global fleet owners winning the charter deal – estimated worth more than $7 billion to ship gas to India – were mandated to build three of the nine new tankers locally.

“China weighed upon BP to build their ships in China as a precondition to import their gas. Now China, too, has the technology to build LNG ships, but the credit goes to their government.

Why the Indian government and companies such as GAIL cannot think long-term instead of just one project beats me,” said a person who was involved in China’s first and subsequent LNG ship-building projects.

“Do you also count how many jobs will be created? How much economic activity it will generate to export these tankers? We will see the benefit in monetary terms if these things are also factored in,” said another shipbuilding industry executive.